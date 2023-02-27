2024 Edge Darien Mayo Sets A Visit To Notre Dame

2024 Maryland pass rusher Darien Mayo sets April 1st visit to Notre Dame

With the dead period ending in only a couple of days, talented recruits across the nation are starting to finalize school visits over the next couple of months. 2024 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel standout defensive end Darien Mayo made Irish Breakdown aware that he has finalized a visit to Notre Dame on April 1st.

That will be Mayo’s first visit to South Bend. He was originally offered by the Irish staff on January 17th. Since then, Mayo has maintained consistent contact with the Notre Dame staff and is looking forward to the upcoming visit.

"(The conversations with Notre Dame) have been good honestly,” Mayo said. "It has been great to get to know Coach (Al) Washington . He is a great coach.

"I really just can’t wait to see the campus,” he continued. “I’m very interested to see how I fit in.”

Even during the dead period, Mayo saw increased interest from a variety of top programs. He is excited to get everything started back up again and find his best fit.

Mayo made the transition to football after originally starting on the basketball court. After just one season of high school football as a junior, the 6-6, 240-pound pass rusher has already generated some legitimate interest from several big time programs.

Some of his notable offers include the Irish, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan, Florida, Miami, USC, Florida State, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Maryland, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia, Boston College, Minnesota and Duke among others.

Mayo’s recruiting rankings are a little all over the place right now, which is to be expected from a player who is so new to the sport. Despite that, Rivals does have him rated as the No. 91 overall player and the No. 10 edge in the 2024 recruiting class. The Maryland native also sits as a four-star and the No. 269 overall player on the On3 consensus ranking.

Aside from the visit to Notre Dame, Mayo has also finalized several school visits over the next couple of months. The talented pass rusher will also be checking out Michigan (March 18-19), Ohio State (March 25-26) and Texas (April 3).

The Notre Dame staff has a lot of questions they will need to answer for the 2024 recruiting class on the defensive line. It appears that Mayo is a player that they are keeping close tabs on moving forward.

