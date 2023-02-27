Open in App
Florida State
Clayton News Daily

Are you too fat for Universal’s new Mario Kart ride? The average American guy is

By Brady MacDonald, The Orange County Register,

7 days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Critics are blasting the new Super Nintendo attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood as “blatantly fatphobic” because the augmented reality dark ride...
