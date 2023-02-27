More Borrowers Falling Behind on Car Payments

It’s the struggle with making the paycheck stretch through the entire month.

The Wall Street Journal reports 9.3% of auto loans extended to people with low credit scores are behind by 30 days or more.

Jacob Channel is a senior economist with Lending Tree. “With inflation and the price of used cars increasing, payments are also rising, being harder for people to keep on top of.”

Channel adds that it’s a small group of individuals in the marketplace. “The world isn’t ending; the sky isn’t falling. It’s not like everyone is going to default on their loan tomorrow. There are plenty of people able to stay on top of their payments even with inflation and economic woes.” He says there are troubling signs to keep an eye on, including unemployment rates and which industries are facing layoffs.

Overall, it’s those with a score below 660 that are getting squeezed by rising interest rates.

