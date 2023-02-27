A Divorce Registry Can Be a Lifeline

Splitting a household in two can leave someone without sheets and a shower curtain. Minor items but the expense can add up considerably when transitioning to a new lifestyle.

Enter a Divorce Registry.

“There is a bridal registry, there’s a baby registry; we have registries to acknowledge important milestones in peoples’ lives. Getting a divorce is a really big transition, a really big milestone, and a big time of transition,” says Jenine Marie Powell, a “Starting Over Single” Divorce Coach.

35-50% of first marriages end in divorce, 60% for second marriages and more by the third or more time around.

Someone should have thought of this sooner.

Powell assists with “Fresh Starts Registry,” begun by two sisters in New York in late 2021.

“Sometimes these registries are about providing other resources,” she tells KTRH News. “They have podcasts, they feature articles written by experts, lawyers, mediators, divorce coaches, life coaches, relationship coaches.”

One of the founders calls it revolutionizing the art of starting over.

It’s a way for friends and family to offer more than a comforting shoulder to cry on.

photo: Getty Images