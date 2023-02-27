Who makes the best pizza in Indianapolis? Vote in the IndyStar Pizza Bracket Challenge

Editor's note: The nomination period is now closed. Come back Monday to see the field of 32, and cast your votes every Monday through Thursday until a winner is crowned.

Want to start an intense debate?

One that doesn’t involve religion or politics or all those things you aren’t supposed to bring up at the dinner table.Heck, this thing is actually at the dinner table.

Pizza.

Delicious, hot, crusty, cheesy, maybe a bit greasy, amazing pizza.

Ask someone their favorite slice in Indy. Then ask another. And throw in your opinion. Then watch out.

We did this recently in a newsroom online group chat and it just went on and on. My notifications were pinging incessantly for a good 30 minutes. North side, west side, downtown, Hamilton County, Boone, Hendricks, even Lafayette. We were all over the place.

So it got us to thinking. What’s yours, Indianapolis? The place to get the best pie or slice is …

We already heard from you a bit after reporter Rory Appleton told you his favorite pizza joint . We want to hear more, and we are giving you your chance to tell Rory that he was right or wrong.

Just use the comment feature in this story, on social media or send us an email to BestPizza@IndyStar.com by 7 p.m. on March 2, and tell us your favorite pizza place and where to find it. You can also submit using the form at the bottom of this story.

And if you’re so willing, tell us a bit about your passion for the place. Detroit style or Chicago or St. Louis or Neapolitan? Just a big ol’ New Yorker slice with cheap mozzarella or maybe the crust is perfectly chewy, and the sausage is handmade in house and correctly spiced?

Later during March Madness (college hoops and pizza just go perfectly together, right?), we will have a pizza bracket where your favorites will battle it out in voting every Monday through Thursday for the next five weeks.

We will keep you in the loop on the results until a winner is declared.

Have fun and vote for your favorite place often.

If the form below doesn't load, click here .

