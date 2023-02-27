Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
goodmorningwilton.com

UPDATED: National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning for Winter Storm Headed for Southern CT Monday Into Tuesday

By Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor,

7 days ago
UPDATE: 1 P.M. — The National Weather Service has updated its projections for the timing of the storm, including forecasted weather conditions and types of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aquarion to Test New Canaan Rd. Water Main with Night Activity, Detours & ‘Minimal’ Noise
Wilton, CT21 hours ago
Serving Up Community on the Cafe Menu
Wilton, CT18 hours ago
PHOTOS: Wilton Police Chief Conlan & Deputy Chief Cipolla Celebrated at Badge-Pinning Ceremony
Wilton, CT22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy