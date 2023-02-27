goodmorningwilton.com

UPDATED: National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning for Winter Storm Headed for Southern CT Monday Into Tuesday By Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor, 7 days ago

By Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor, 7 days ago

UPDATE: 1 P.M. — The National Weather Service has updated its projections for the timing of the storm, including forecasted weather conditions and types of ...