Harrisburg, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

First Commonwealth Completes Acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation

By Julia Rapp,

7 days ago
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation the parent company of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank, effective Feb. 1, 2023....
