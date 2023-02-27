Tom Brady To Chase Stand-Up Comedy Dream After Delaying Fox Sports Gig: Sources

mega

NFL legend Tom Brady has drawn up a game plan for a new career in stand-up comedy but his inner circle has been trying to talk him out of it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, “Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late,” said a source who heard the football star’s material.

“As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy,” added the insider. The Tampa Bay Buc’s ego inflated when Jane Fonda , Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno gushed over him in the recent comedy flick 80 for Brady , and sources said the experience left him feeling like an all-pro comic.

“The ladies were super nice to him and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he’ll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage,” said the insider.

“He does a great impersonation of former teammate Rob Gronkowski — and his over-the-top Boston accent is hilarious,” said the sports insider.

But the overall scouting report is not promising, according to a source who got his hands on a couple of the quarterback’s kickers. One of his less-than-funny fumbles that landed with a thud with one Hollywood comedy writer was “What did the linebacker say to the flight attendant? Put me in coach!”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tom decided to postpone his $375-million Fox Sports deal, where he will be the network’s NFL analyst, until 2023.

A source said the decision was his last-ditch effort to win back his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen . The two divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Sources said Gisele was upset that Tom decided to unretire from the NFL and play another season. An insider said the supermodel felt the athlete had broken his promise to spend more time with their family.

“The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele’s complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he’s willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX,” explained an insider. “His only goal right now is to get his family back.”

For her part, Gisele has been spending her time with her 34-year-old trainer Joaquim Valente .