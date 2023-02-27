Open in App
Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road

By Alicia Patton,

7 days ago

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man injured early Monday morning on Bell Road.

The shooting was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 900 of block of Bell Road near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Officials at the scene say a man was located inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

At the scene, a News 2 crew observed authorities investigating a vehicle that was riddled with bullet holes.

No suspect description was provided and an arrest has not been made at this time. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

