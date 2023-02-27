Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man injured early Monday morning on Bell Road.

The shooting was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 900 of block of Bell Road near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Officials at the scene say a man was located inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

At the scene, a News 2 crew observed authorities investigating a vehicle that was riddled with bullet holes.

No suspect description was provided and an arrest has not been made at this time. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.