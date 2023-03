Central Florida will continue to be hot this week.

After starting in the low 60s in the morning, our area will warm up into the low 80s Monday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 82 degrees on Monday.

Central Florida will also see breezy conditions on Monday.

Rain chances will stay low in Central Florida until Saturday when we will have around a 25% chance of a passing shower.

High temperatures should peak into the upper 80s and 90 through Friday.

A weak front will arrive early Saturday and help cool things down for the weekend.

