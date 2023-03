Jacob Rees-Mogg does not believe that Rishi Sunak's new deal to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol is going to fly with the DUP .

Speaking on Good Morning Britain , the MP said that while he thinks the prime minister has "done very well," it isn't enough.

"I'm not sure that he has achieved the objective of getting the DUP back into power-sharing," he said.

Rees-Mogg had previously said that he backs the DUP's "seven tests" approach to accepting any new deals put on the table.

