The Best Fifa awards live stream: How to watch online starring Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema

World Cup winners Argentina and England’s victorious Lionesses could each provide a number of winners at the annual Fifa Best awards.

The seventh edition of Fifa’s glitzy award ceremony sees a number of hotly contested awards, with Beth Mead among the contenders for an honour after powering Sarina Wiegman’s side to Euro 2022 triumph.

The award for Fifa Men’s Best Player could be Lionel Messi ’s again, with the 2019 winner understably a favourite after his heroics in Qatar , but Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe and his fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema ensure that there is plenty of competition.

As ever, the great and the good will gather at the Paris ceremony to celebrate a fine footballing year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Fifa Best Football Awards.

When are the Fifa Best awards ?

The 2022 Fifa Best Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Monday, 27 February 2023 in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the ceremony live on the BBC via the red button or BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 8pm BST. There will also be a free live stream shown via Fifa+ .

What awards will be handed out?

The Best Fifa men’s player

The Best Fifa women’s player

The Best Fifa men’s coach

The Best Fifa women’s coach

The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper

The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper

The Best Fifa Puskas award

The Best Fifa fan award

Fifa Fifpro men’s world XI

Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI

Fifa Fair Play award

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Player?

Beth Mead (England/Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride /San Diego Wave)

Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona)

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Player?

Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid CF)

Kylian Mbappé (France / PSG)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Coach?

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Coach?

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Goalkeeper?

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Sevilla)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Goalkeeper?

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)

Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

Christiane Endler (Chile/Lyon)

Final nominees for the Puskas Award