How to watch Pokémon Presents on February 27, 2023

Update (Feb. 27, 2023): Lots of stuff was announced during the show, so make sure to catch our coverage of everything that was revealed:

You can also watch today's show as a video on demand below to catch up.

Original (Feb. 27, 2023): Happy Pokémon Day! It’s a great time to celebrate the cute little pocket monsters that have accompanied many of us since our childhood days and have brought us countless hours of entertainment, be it in video games , the anime, the TCG , or another form.

The Pokémon Company is joining the celebrations with a Pokémon Presents livestream, which not only will contain much emotion and gratitude, but also new information about the upcoming projects of the franchise.

Here’s when and how you can watch Pokémon Presents on Pokémon Day 2023 and what the show may have in store for you.

When to watch Pokémon Presents on Pokémon Day 2023

Pokémon Presents will go live on February 27, 2023, at 6am PT. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

February 27, 6am PT

February 27, 9am ET

February 27, 2pm GMT

February 27, 3pm CET

February 27, 7:30pm IST

February 27, 10pm CST

February 27, 11pm JST

February 28, 1am AEDT

February 28, 3am NZDT

According to the official announcement, the show will take about 20 minutes.

How to watch Pokémon Presents on Pokémon Day 2023

As was the case for previous Pokémon Presents streams, the Pokémon Day 2023 show will be hosted on The Pokémon Company’s YouTube channel.

What Pokémon Presents on Pokémon Day 2023 is about

There will probably be some more information about the new Pokémon anime show, which recently announced the addition of Captain Pikachu to the cast, as the adventures of Ash Ketchum are about to come to their end.

Furthermore there might be additional news about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming update and potential DLC.

Leaks also suggest that a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game may be in development at the moment, which could be announced during the stream.

Pokémon Go has not yet announced details on its own upcoming season, which starts March 1, 2023, and may be given the platform to drop some news about that.