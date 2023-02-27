“We have to grow up" - Jason Kidd calls out Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks after blowing a 27-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

Doncic responded to Kidd's comments in a post-game press conference.

The Dallas Mavericks blew a 27-point lead in a vital loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic wasn’t happy, nor was his coach Jason Kidd, who called out the team during his post-game presser. According to Kidd, the Mavs' performance on Sunday was proof that the group still has a lot to work on to even be considered championship contenders.

"I'm not the savior here... I'm watching; I'm not playing; I'm watching just like you guys. Us as a team, we have to mature... We have to grow up if we want to win a championship,” Kidd said.

What was Kidd so upset about the most?

The Mavericks took control of the pace as they shot a remarkable 52.2% of their 3-point attempts in the first half. It also helped the Mavs that the Lakers could barely score a basket, as they only made 3 out of 21 of their 3-point attempts. Doncic and Irving led the way in the first half with a combined 26 points, with their team up as much as 27 at one point.

Then came the second half, which was a completely different story. The Lakers countered Dallas by pushing the pace and utilizing their full-court press. It was forwards Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James who spearheaded the Lakers’ run as they eventually took the lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

This was what frustrated Kidd the most, who said that the Mavericks should do better in pacing themselves and controlling the game from start to finish.

“… Two and half quarters, we’re playing at a high level on both ends offensively and defensively but with the Lakers what they showed us is that in a race, it’s not the rabbit who wins. It’s the turtle and they worked the game and that’s where we have to get to. We have to get better at working the game and we will,” Kidd added.

Luka responds to Kidd’s comment

During his post-game presser, Doncic was informed by the reporters about Kidd’s comments and how the coach feels that the team needs to mature. Doncic agreed and admitted firsthand that he has to stop complaining about the officiating. The superstar didn’t expand on his answer further but seemed to understand where his head coach was coming from.

If Kidd, Doncic, and the rest of the Mavericks want to compete for a championship this season, they have their work cut out for them. Their defensive and rebounding issues were not just some of their biggest problems on Sunday but, as of late, when they acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

Only time will tell whether or not the Mavericks follow their coach’s order and eventually learn from their mistakes.