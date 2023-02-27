Quick Hits February 27, 2023

MONDAY COFFEE FOR WOMEN

Tenacious Woman Ministries has scheduled Coffee Chats for Women from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through May 29.

Visit tinyurl.com/3t8enujz.

SWOLEMATE PARTY

Crunch Fitness, 2008 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Swolemate Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. There will be local vendors, free workouts, contests, prizes, and more. Visit tinyurl.com/psa6y5.

SHRIMPFEST 2023

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled the annual Shrimpfest at 7 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum Barn G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be all-you-can-eat shrimp and an auction.

General admission is $50 and includes one drink ticket.

Visit tinyurl.com/bdfyk698.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Medical Center Hospital is in need of volunteers for its volunteer services.

Applications may be found online.

To apply or for more information, call 432-640-2249, email [email protected] or visit tinyurl.com/yfjjmyhc.

Odessa Regional Medical Center is in need of auxiliary volunteers . The auxiliary is open to men and women of all ages. For online registration form, visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/volunteer. For more information, call 432-582-8090 or email [email protected].

. The auxiliary is open to men and women of all ages. For online registration form, visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/volunteer. For more information, call 432-582-8090 or email [email protected]. Meals on Wheels of Odessa needs volunteers.

Volunteer opportunities: drivers, kitchen staff and Mudbug fundraising.

To sign up or for more information, call 432-333-6451, email [email protected] or visit mowodessa.com.

The West Texas Food Bank is in need of volunteers.

Volunteer activities include: assembling pantry boxes, assembling senior boxes, assembling food 2 kids backpacks, sorting and processing donated items, sorting and processing produce, distributing food in our drive-thru pantry, distributing food on a mobile outreach and helping the garden team in the XTO Energy Innovative Gardens.

All volunteers, regardless of age, are required to register through the WTF Volunteer Hub. Children must be 16 years of age or older to volunteer on their own. Children under the age of 16 must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

For more information or registering a group, email Volunteer Coordinator Cinda Garcia at [email protected].

To register, visit tinyurl.com/mukxdvyf.