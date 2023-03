New Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will get to finish with Brock Bowers what he started with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

No doubt, Bobo’s use of the Bulldogs’ two-time All-American tight end and most valuable offensive player will be key to Georgia’ success moving forward.

McBride, the top tight end selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, has shared some insight into working with Bobo while at Colorado State.

Read more at DawgNation.com .