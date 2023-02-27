listen hear! Song of the Day: Feist announces new tour and shares video for "In Lightning"

(Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson / Interscope Records)

Multitudes , the upcoming new album from Feist , marks the musician’s first record in six years. With the announcement of new tour dates , she has shared the video for the new track, “In Lightning.”

The songs on Multitudes were written during Feist’s 2021-2022 tour, following two life-changing events- the unexpected death of her father and the birth of her daughter.

“The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone,” she said in a press statement. “We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured—like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject—were all of a sudden thrust into the light. And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”

Multitudes will be released on April 14 via Interscope Records.