Lady Dogs drop regular season finale at No. 1 SC, learn SEC tournament pairing

The University of Georgia women’s basketball team has earned the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 seed Auburn on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

This year’s tournament will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Georgia finished the regular season at 20-10 overall and 9-7 in league play. The Lady Bulldogs have won seven of their last nine games, with the only two losses coming to top-5 teams South Carolina and LSU. Georgia won five-straight conference contests before Sunday’s loss against the Gamecocks, marking the team’s best SEC win streak in six seasons.

Georgia owns a 34-20 lead in the all-time series against Auburn. The two teams played this past Thursday — a 70-59 Georgia win in Athens. The Lady Bulldogs and Tigers have played six times in the SEC Tournament, with the last meeting coming in 2017.

The Lady Bulldogs own a 51-39 record in SEC Tournament games, winning the title in 1983, 84, 86 and 2001.

Georgia women’s basketball fifth-year senior Diamond Battles scored 20 points to lead her team in a 73-63 loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.

Georgia ends the regular season having won five of its last six and seven of its last nine heading into March. The Lady Bulldogs are now 20-10 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs hung with the Gamecocks for the second time this year. Georgia could not overcome South Carolina advantages of 42-24 in the paint, 31-19 at the free-throw line and 17-0 mark on second-chance points. The Gamecocks end the regular season undefeated.

In addition to Battles’ sixth game over 20 points, Javyn Nicholson scored 14. Malury Bates added 10.

Aliyah Boston scored South Carolina’s first four points in the game as the home team built an early 9-4 advantage. Javyn Nicholson knocked in back-to-back baskets to give Georgia a 17-14 lead midway through the first.

The Gamecocks closed the opening period on a 6-0 spurt, but Georgia kept it close and trailed by a 35-27 score despite shooting just 33 percent and going over six minutes without a field goal int eh first half.

That margin proved too much to overcome in the third and fourth quarters as South Carolina edged Georgia by a 41-33 advantage in the final 20 minutes.