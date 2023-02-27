Open in App
Athens, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: UGA Wind Symphony performs in Athens, Oconee GOP meets in Watkinsville

By Tim Bryant,

7 days ago
There is music this evening in Athens: the University of Georgia’s Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band is in concert, 7:30 tonight at the Performing Arts Center in UGA’s Hugh Hodgson Hall.

The Athens Area Community Foundation names the Athens-based Food Bank of Northeast Georgia as its non-profit of the year.

Erick Erickson, whose talk show is heard from noon til 3 on WGAU, is among the speakers at this evening’s meeting of the Oconee County Republican Party: it gets underway at 6:30 at DGD Farms on Cliff Dawson Road in Oconee County.

Madison County Commissioners meet this evening in Danielsville, a session set for 6 o’clock at the Madison County Government Complex.

