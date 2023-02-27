What is 'body doubling'? A fun strategy to boost your productivity

From taking a walk to cooking dinner, anything can feel more exciting when you're surrounded by the right company. But does the same go for tasks as mundane as studying or working?

If you're reading this, chances are you're not as productive as you're hoping to be. Maybe you're distracted while trying to complete an assignment. Or you're unmotivated to work early in the mornings.

Online, people are swearing by a fun, simple behavioral technique to regain focus called body doubling, a simple strategy in which you work alongside another person — in the same room or virtually. The technique uses social pressure to help you stay on track.

"It really isn't all that intrusive. It doesn't cost anything," says Andrew Kahn, a licensed psychologist and associate director of Behavior Change & Expertise at Understood.org. " It typically isn't overtly too challenging to someone's functioning, so it's easy for anyone to try."

Here's how and why it may work for you.

What is body doubling? How it helps those struggling with procrastination

Body doubling, also known as an accountability partner, involves working alongside or adjacent to another person. You don't have to be working on the same task, but the purpose, Kahn says, is to "provide a physical presence to motivate them to focus on something they've been struggling to complete."

"It doesn't have to include any form of formal interaction," Kahn says. Sometimes, it can involve swapping out your work-from-home pad and opting to go to a coffee shop or library. Other times, you can invite a buddy to hold you accountable to make even the most annoying tasks achievable.

It's most commonly recommended for people diagnosed with ADHD, especially amid the Adderall shortage. However, Kahn says body doubling can help anyone regain focus by:

Making boring tasks less frustrating

Creating an incentive to complete tasks

Providing a sense of focus

Feeling less isolated

Providing a sense of accountability

There is limited research on the topic, but some people swear by it. In one TikTok, a woman, who self-identifies as an "ADHD-er from home," says she loves co-working with a "silent accountability buddy" to stay on task.

"We announce at the top of the hour what we're going to be working on, and then after an hour goes by, we check in and see how that's going," @momentswithmarissa says in the video. "Sometimes, an hour is all we need to kind of get the ball rolling."

Who should I work with? How to find the right body double.

Not everyone will benefit from body doubling, as one potential risk is becoming more distracted and unproductive.

To avoid this, Kahn recommends being in touch with knowing which environments you thrive in. Some people, for instance, may feel tempted to socialize, rather than focus. Others may become more agitated in settings that are too crowded or loud.

"Have people around you who are going to be doing the kind of behavior you're targeting," Kahn says. "And keep in mind that the people who you are using as a double should be the people who are not going to be disruptive, who are going to be engaged in similar work activities as you."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is 'body doubling'? A fun strategy to boost your productivity