Biden pledged to fix a broken US refugee program. Two years, later he's nowhere near his goal

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden took office just over two years ago pledging to reverse the harsh immigration policies of the Trump administration, including rebuilding a refugee program that had shrunk to a historic low.

He pledged in May 2021 to "take this action" for the refugees around the world "who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin" raising the annual cap for refugees allowed into the country to 62,500. He doubled it for the following year to 125,000 – up from former President Donald Trump's 15,000 low point.

Biden said the Trump era "did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

But a USA TODAY analysis shows that the United States admitted only 20% of the number Biden envisioned – almost 26,000, leaving tens of thousands of unfilled slots for people fleeing perilous conditions such as wars and natural disasters.

The number of refugees the Biden Administration has accepted in fiscal 2022 was on par with the Trump years. Refugee experts and advocates say it will likely take years for the administration to be on track to meet their goals leaving thousands of people in danger waiting in line, whose last remaining hope is safe haven in the U.S.

USA TODAY's analysis of the United States Refugee Admissions Program does not include figures for refugees admitted through special programs designed to quickly admit refugees, such as those created for Afghan and Ukrainian refugees. Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border are also not included in the number.

Other findings of the USA TODAY analysis include:

The number of refugee arrivals to the United States more than doubled between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, but the number remained below pre-pandemic years.

Across the 23 years, the highest ceilings for a region in a fiscal year were Africa in 2022 and 2023, and the Near East/South Asia in 2017. Those regions also have the highest average caps and admissions, while Latin America/Caribbean' and the region that includes Europe and Central Asia had the lowest averages.

The Democratic Republic of Congo was the top nation of origin for refugees admitted to the U.S. for the sixth year in a row.

The number of refugees admitted from Guatemala increased by more than five times from 2021.

The administration has "been pretty clear that they're not necessarily expecting to reach 125,000 for this fiscal year, that it's a lofty goal,” said Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute. “There's been two years of rebuilding now, and I think our domestic capacity has grown to absorb larger refugee numbers.”

In response to questions from USA TODAY, the State Department spokesperson denied low refugee admission numbers mean the administration hasn't made progress in restoring the program.

“Refugee admissions, of course, are a lagging indicator of our progress; it’ll take a little more time to feel the impact,” the spokesperson said, adding that refugee interviews are returning to levels seen before the Trump administration.

Refugee admissions doubled from fiscal year 2021 to 2022

Gutted refugee system

Past administrations have not always met their quotas for admitting refugees into the United States.

However, in the last full year of former President Barack Obama's term, his administration was just shy of meeting its 85,000 admissions limit.

But after Trump came into office, he paused refugee admissions. In his last years in office, Trump set the limit to historically low admissions: 18,000 for fiscal year 2020 and 15,000 for fiscal year 2021. The government didn't even meet those ceilings.

The Trump administration gutted many refugee resettlement agencies that the United States government relies on to connect refugees with housing, jobs, and benefits and enroll their children in school.

Biden raised the fiscal year 2021 limit months after he became president.

By then, the damage had been done.

Gelatt said the low numbers of refugees under Trump had a “carryover impact into this administration.”

“That resettlement network was really decimated in a way under the Trump administration because there were so few refugees coming,” she said. “There was less funding for the refugee resettlement, there was less need for staff and for offices, so offices were closing.”

The State Department has said it is in the process of rebuilding and enhancing its refugee admissions program. Their target goal is to sustain an average of 10,000 to 11,000 admissions per month.

But there is still more that needs to be done to address long refugee process times.

Kathleen Arnold, director of Refugee and Forced Migration Studies at DePaul University, said the United States has one of the highest vetting processes in the world. The process could take years and there isn't a guarantee that a refugee will be accepted.

"It's almost impossible even with people with really good cases to get refugee status," she said.

What is the refugee cap 2023?

Humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine

The administration faced with two humanitarian crises over the past two years that caused an unexpected influx of refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Following the pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, the inpouring of refugees forced the administration to develop special "humanitarian parole" programs to mitigate the global emergency. These programs allowed refugees to be quickly admitted into the United States.

The crises relied on the same refugee resettlement agencies that typically work with refugees accepted through the United States Refugee Admissions Program.

Those agencies had to split focus on individuals admitted through special programs that were designed to quickly admit refugees into the United States.

The number of refugees who were allowed into the United States under these programs is not included in the overall numbers of refugee admissions in the USA TODAY analysis. Roughly 84,000 Afghan refugees were admitted through the special resettlement program.

Gelatt noted the administration and many local refugee service providers prioritized welcoming refugees who were entering the United States under the government's "humanitarian parole" program.

“In many cases, those were the same people who would have been serving refugees instead they were serving parolees,” Gelatt said. “It was a big challenge because Afghans all showed up at once, so it was a big challenge to resettle them. And then there's strong demand from Ukrainians who are coming for resettlement services.”

Elizabeth Foydel, private sponsorship program director for International Refugee Assistance Project, said that while there are financial resources to help both parolees and refugees, there isn’t “the architecture to harness them.”

“It can be very challenging to have so many competing priorities at a time when you are still trying to rebuild, still trying to staff up, still trying to refine your internal protocols and procedures,” Foydel said. “That certainly has been a challenge for I think everyone involved in this space.

Private refugee sponsorship program

As part of its efforts to admit more refugees into the country, the Biden administration announced a new private refugee sponsorship program in January.

The program allows Americans to be partnered with refugees to help them find housing and jobs and get them settled into their new communities. The program in theory takes some of the pressure off of resettlement agencies and puts it in the hands of the American people, with some assistance from the government and refugee agencies.

International Refugee Assistance Project, a refugee advocacy organization, is one of the partners with the U.S. government for this program.

“We want to really see the U.S. live up to a narrative it often uses about being kind of a nation of immigrants … and really say that and see that play out on a local level,” Foydel said. “And also give ordinary Americans the opportunity to step up and do something very, very tangible and meaningful.”

The State Department has a goal to resettle at least 5,000 refugees through the program.

While Foydel said she wants to see some improvements from the U.S. government on processing times for refugees, she said she believes that more refugees will be admitted in the coming year.

“Sometimes things go more slowly than we would like, but I do think that we are on track to see increased refugee admissions and that hopefully, it's a steady rate of increase,” she said.

What are the refugee caps for each region of the world?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden pledged to fix a broken US refugee program. Two years, later he's nowhere near his goal