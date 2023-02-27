Change location
Puzzle solutions for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
Feb. 27, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .
Jumbles: RODEO POKER ASPECT STRING
Answer: She still had a lot of clothes left to iron but would – PRESS ON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
“We have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world.” – Mick Jagger on Jeff Beck’s passing
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
GENTLENESS CLEARS THE SOUL, LOVE CLEANS THE MIND AND MAKES IT FREE. – DAVID BOWIE
(Distributed by King Features)
WHEN TWO PEOPLE ARE GETTING MARRIED, SOME WOULD SAY THEY’RE ENTERING INTO A UNION CONTRACT.
(Distributed by King Features)
LAOS CHINA INDIA NEPAL VIETNAM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRISIS, SPIRAL, LARGE, ELEGANT, THESE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
A great family holiday
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY
