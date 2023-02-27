Cazenovia Community Preschool plans annual gala at the Lincklaen House

CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, March 4, Cazenovia Community Preschool (CCP) will present its Annual Fundraising Gala at the Lincklaen House (79 Albany St.) from 7 to 11 p.m.

Presented by the CCP Board of Directors in partnership with Berkshire Bank, the event will feature an hour-long open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, live music by Mark Zane, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

According to CCP Board of Directors Chair Lindsay Maine, it has been four years since CCP’s last gala and five years since the gala was held at the Lincklaen House.

Founded in 1969 and operated out of a retrofitted house at 49 Burton St., CCP is a not-for-profit, comprehensive preschool with a mission to provide well-rounded and nurturing learning experiences for children in the Cazenovia area, regardless of ability or family income, with the goal of supporting the full development of each child’s potential. The programs’ curricula emphasize language, cognitive, social, physical, emotional, and creative development.

The gala, which is CCP’s largest annual fundraiser, will benefit the school’s tuition assistance program for families in need.

“CCP provides tuition assistance to every family that applies and qualifies,” said Maine. “We do not limit the number of families that can receive assistance or the amount we distribute each year. We budget approximately $10,000 a year toward our tuition assistance program, but the amount fluctuates each year depending on the current needs of our community.”

For additional information on the gala, contact director@cazenoviacommunitypreschool.com.

To learn more about CCP, visit cazenoviacommunitypreschool.com .