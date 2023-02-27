Medical Report: Stern warning from CDC: Make your kids eat their vegetables

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The most important years in our development are in the first decade of life. The impact of parental support, diet, and physical activity cannot be overstated. The environment is critical.

This is why a new report from the CDC is so important. A survey of more than 18,000 parents of children under 5 has found that roughly 50% of all kids do not eat even a single vegetable every day, and 57% consume at least one sugary drink each week.

Photo credit CDC

It is recommended that children between ages 2 and 4 consume at least 1 cup of fruits and vegetables every day. And parents need to be persistent in offering these foods.

