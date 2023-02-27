Stay or Go: Predicting the fates of Eagles free agents in 2023

The NFL is a continuously evolving business, and with all eyes, on the 2023 offseason, it is never too early to look at the key players who’ll be entering free agency.

Philadelphia has 18 guys who could hit the open market and one ERFA who’ll be looking to return to the Eagles in some compacity.

Miles Sanders had a Pro Bowl season but could find big money elsewhere, while players like James Bradberry, Kyzir White, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Javon Hargrave will look for big paydays.

Team GM Howie Roseman will be busy doing research on veterans and top prospects with the draft just a couple of months away.

With the scouting combine set to start, we’re predicting whether these Eagles’ free agents stay with the team or go via free agency.

Fletcher Cox -- void 33

Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he responded with 7 sacks, 43 tackles, and seven tackles for loss. It’s rare for legends to spend their entire career with one team and Cox has the opportunity to join Jason Kelce as a longtime Eagles and future Hall of Famers.

His return in 2023 could hinge on a reduced salary and role alongside Jordan Davis.

Prediction: STAY

Javon Hargrave, void -- 30

Hargrave lived up to the three-year, $39 million deal he signed before the 2020 season, and his 11+ sacks in 2022 were among the top for his position.

The Bears and several other teams could throw monster numbers ($20M per) at Hargrave, and he wasn’t drafted by Philadelphia, eliminating any longtime loyalty.

If Hargrave departs, he’ll carry a dead cap hit of $11,956,000, and Philadelphia would like to simply sign the defensive tackle to a two-year extension starting at $12 million per season.

Prediction: Goes

James Bradberry -- void 30

The Eagles signed Bradberry to a one-year, $7.5 million contract last spring after he was released by the Giants.

Bradberry responded with an All-Pro season, but he wants to get paid and is open to returning to the Giants.

Prediction: GOES

Isaac Seumalo -- void, 30

Seumalo was solid at right guard and started all 17 regular season games, earning a Pro Bowl alternate nod.

Seumalo could land a large deal on the open market ($12M per) but would be a solid candidate to return on a team-friendly deal.

Prediction: GOES

Andre Dillard, UFA, 28

The Eagles’ 2019 first-round pick, Dillard, will likely move on in free agency, with the potential to land a fair deal with a team looking for an experienced left tackle.

Prediction: GOES

Kyzir White -- void, 27

The former Chargers linebacker signed a one-year deal and was a strong presence at the WILL linebacker spot.

Nakobe Dean is ready for an increased role, and with T.J. Edwards also a free agent, Howie Roseman may have a choice to make.

Prediction: GOES

T.J. Edwards -- void, 27

Edwards signed a one-year contract extension last season after replacing Eric Wilson and his ability to hold off 2022 third-round pick, Nakobe Dean, was supposed to dictate his future.

Edwards led the Eagles in tackles and showed that he’ll have his suitors on the open market that could land him $10+ million per season.

Will Howie Roseman pay that amount?

Prediction: GOES

Boston Scott -- UFA, 28

The Giants killer has a role, but other teams around the league could throw more money his way. Scott is always productive and a trio of Gainwell, Scott, and Trey Sermon, or a drafted rookie could still lead the NFL in rushing.

Prediction: STAYS

Zach Pascal -- UFA, 29

The former Colts wide receiver signed a one-year deal to reunite with Nick Sirianni, and he was solid as a run blocker while logging 15 catches, for 150 yards and one touchdown in 17 games.

Prediction: GOES

Miles Sanders -- UFA, 26

The biggest domino of the 2023 free agent class, Sanders has dynamic talent and logged over 1,200+ yards rushing along with double-digit touchdowns.

A top seven running back that’ll have his share of suitors on the open market starting at $7 million per season, these negotiations could come down to how badly Sanders wants to be an Eagle.

Prediction: GOES

Tyree Jackson -- ERFA, 26

A talented athlete who is trying to master the switch to the tight end position, Jackson will be an Exclusive Rights Free Agent for Philadelphia and the team simply needs to extend an offer to keep his rights.

Prediction: STAYS

Gardner Minshew -- UFA, 27

Minshew wants to be a starter, and it’ll be interesting to see if he seeks greener pastures or the best backup quarterback job in the league.

In two starts with Jalen Hurts out injured, Minshew was 0-2, going 44-76 passing, for 673 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Prediction: GOES

Marcus Epps -- UFA, 27

Another wildcard on the roster, Epps played himself into a contract extension with a solid first half of the 2022 season, but the Eagles could wonder about his ceiling as a player.

Prediction: GOES

Robert Quinn, UFA, 33, void

Quinn had the final two years of his deal voided as part of the trade agreement and he could find a big money deal difficult after his 2022 performance.

Prediction: GOES

Linval Joseph, UFA

The veteran defensive tackle joined the Eagles after they suffered a couple of injuries on their defensive line in hopes of securing another Super Bowl title.

It’ll be the Jordan Davis show going forward.

Prediction: GOES

Ndamukong Suh, UFA

Suh joined the Eagles to chase a ring, and then he’ll likely return to running his many businesses.

Prediction: GOES

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, UFA, 26

The Saints balked at paying Gardner-Johnson before trading him to Philadelphia, and he’ll now certainly cash in as the league leader in interceptions.

Prediction: STAYS

Jason Kelce

Kelce made his fifth All-Pro team, which is insane, and didn’t allow a sack or QB hit this season according to PFF.

The decision to return is all his, and he’ll make it in the coming weeks.

Prediction: STAYS