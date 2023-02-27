Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: Feb. 27

Oakleaf's Kaylah Turner is the Florida Times-Union's 26th Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 high school sports season, covering the week of Feb. 13-Feb. 18.

The senior guard scored a team-leading 34 points in the Knights' regional semifinal 79-45 win over Crestview, then tallied 26 to win the regional championship 68-36 against Land O'Lakes.

Signed with Alabama A&M, she averages 23.1 points, 3.1 assists and 5.8 steals per game.

She placed first in a vote of top performers that included Owen Chiu (Tocoi Creek boys tennis), Emma Heck (Clay girls weightlifting), Chad Jaynes (Yulee boys soccer), Carolyn Johnson (Bartram Trail girls soccer), Tamara Linde (Sandalwood girls tennis), Jacob Mobley (Atlantic Coast boys lacrosse), Maeve O'Neil (Episcopal girls lacrosse), Rasean Rayam (Baker County boys wrestling), Erin Rizzuto (Ponte Vedra girls wrestling), Julian Rodgers (Ribault boys track), Kyla Skinner (Mandarin girls track), and Mason Sword (St. Joseph boys track).

This week's vote

It's time to vote for Florida Times-Union's Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 20-25, 2022.

The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores, stats and nominations e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail these stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com.

This week's voting begins Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

To see the poll, click here.

Here are the nominees for Feb. 20-25:

Olivia Bori, Bartram Trail girls soccer

The senior converted the go-ahead penalty kick after drawing a second-half foul in the box during the 7A final against Boca Raton, helping the Bears to a 3-0 win and their third FHSAA title in four seasons.

Mozart Brown, Paxon boys lacrosse

The senior scored four goals and an assist against Atlantic Coast as the Golden Eagles climbed to 2-0 on the season.

Kalvin Gilbert, Ribault boys basketball

The senior scored a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) to overcome Panama City Bay in the regional semifinal, then scored 15 in the Region 1-4A championship as the Trojans defeated Bishop Kenny.

Kaci Links, Sandalwood softball

The senior pitched shutouts in the Saints' season-opening 3-0 wins over Nease and Mandarin, striking out 27 batters and allowing only four hits.

Parker Lowrance, Clay baseball

The junior slugged two home runs with five runs batted in and a .375 batting average as Clay started its season with wins over Keystone Heights, Baker County and Episcopal.

Austin McKinney, Suwannee boys wrestling

The junior won all four of his matches by fall to win the 152-pound division of the Region 1-1A championship at Wewahitchka, leading the Bulldogs to the team regional trophy as well.

Blair Murray, Nease girls tennis

The junior won her singles match and teamed with Zofi Huzcza for a doubles victory to help the Panthers overcome Creekside, 5-2.

Gavin Nelson, Mandarin boys track

The senior won the 400-meter run as well as the 800 at the Mandarin Mustang Classic, boosting the Mustangs to first place in the team scores.

Ford Rachels, Episcopal boys tennis

The junior led the Eagles to wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in matches with Tocoi Creek and Wolfson, extending Episcopal's undefeated start.

Taliah Scott, St. Johns Country Day girls basketball

In her final high school game, the Spartans' senior scored 47 points in the Class 2A state semifinal during a loss to eventual champion Orlando Faith Christian.

Vivian Stovall, Bolles girls track

The senior cleared 12 feet in the pole vault, second-highest in state outdoor track this year, helping the Bulldogs to first place overall at the Danny Brown Invitational.