UFC 285 date, start time, odds, PPV price & card for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

After three years away from the octagon, Jon Jones is back! The former UFC light heavyweight champion makes his heavyweight debut on March 4. He faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.

It will be Jones’ first fight since 2020. Jones beat Dominick Reyes via a controversial unanimous decision scoring to retain his title. He vacated the UFC light heavyweight title after attempting to fight then-UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. That was due to negotiations with UFC President Dana White surrounding the purse of a potential fight. Once Ngannou left the UFC, a title opportunity was his for the taking.

Jones waited until he was ready, when he felt the transition to a new division would benefit him and his team.

“There’s nothing hard about it,” Jones told WGNO . “I’m doing what I was born to do: goal-setting and conquering. I’ve been training my a-- off. I always train with a goal in mind, and this is what I’ve been working for constantly and consistently over the past three years. I’ve been dedicated for a long time. I don’t need any more time. I’m prepared, I’m excited. I’m ready to snatch this opportunity.”

"Bones" made his pro debut in 2008 and joined the UFC that year. After losing against Matt Hamill in 2009 via DQ, Jones has gone on a 17-fight unbeaten streak. He beat Mauricio "Shogun" Rua in 2011 to become the youngest champion in UFC history (light heavyweight). Other fighters he has beaten include Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, and Alexander Gustafsson.

Gane's last fight was in September, beating Tai Tuivasa via knockout. A former interim UFC heavyweight champion, Gane lost a highly anticipated fight via unanimous decision against Ngannou in January 2022,

The co-main event will see Valentina Shevchenko defend the UFC flyweight title against Alexa Grasso. Joining the UFC in 2015, Shevchenko is on a nine-fight win streak. Beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the flyweight title in 2018, Shevchenko has defended the belt seven times. Her last fight was a split decision win over Talia Santos in June.

Grasso turned pro in 2012. Joining the UFC in 2016, she is 7-3 with the promotion. On a four-fight win streak, her last fight was a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo in October.

Here is all you need to know ahead of UFC 285, from time, channel, odds, card, and more.

When is UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane?

Date: Saturday, March 4 | Sunday, March 5

FIGHT PASS Prelims: 6 p.m. ET | 11 p.m. ET GMT | 10 a.m. AEDT

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET | 1 a.m. GMT | 12 p.m. AEDT

Main card: 10 p.m. ET | 3 a.m. GMT | 2 p.m. AEDT

Main event: 12:15 a.m. ET | 5:15 a.m. GMT | 4:15 p.m. AEDT (approx.)

UFC 285 takes place on March 4.

The early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET | 11 p.m. ET GMT | 10 a.m. AEDT, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET | 1 a.m. GMT | 12 p.m. AEDT. The UFC 285 main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET | 3 a.m. GMT | 2 p.m. AEDT.

Jones and Gane should make their way to the octagon around 12:15 a.m. ET | 5:15 a.m. GMT | 4:15 p.m. AEDT, depending on how long the undercard fights last.

How to watch UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane?

Country Date Channel + Live Stream (main card) United States Sat. Dec. 10 ESPN+ , ESPN PPV Canada Sat. Dec. 10 BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass United Kingdom Sun. Dec. 11 BT Sport Australia Sun. Dec. 11 Main Event, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

The main card for UFC 285 is available in the U.S. and Mexico on the ESPN+ subscription streaming service for a pay-per-view cost. Earlier fights are viewable live on ESPN+.

In Canada, the main card pay-per-view is available on BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

In the United Kingdom, the main card will be available on BT Sport, with the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

In Australia, the main card will be on Main Event, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane PPV price: How much does UFC 285 cost?

$79.99 (current ESPN+ subscribers)

$124.98 (new subscribers)

In the U.S., the UFC 285 main card is available via pay-per-view on ESPN+, which also requires a subscription. The PPV price for UFC 285 is $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 285 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30 percent.

Where is UFC 285?

UFC 285 takes place inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The arena can hold up to 20,000 people.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane odds for UFC 285

Per Bet MGM , Jones is the -160 favorite, while Gane is the +130 underdog.

In Canada, per Sports Interaction , Jones is the -180 favorite, while Gane is the +140 underdog.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso odds for UFC 285

Per Bet MGM , Shevchenko is the -650 favorite, while Grasso is the +425 underdog.

In Canada, per Sports Interaction , Shevchenko is the -625 favorite, while Grasso is the +405 underdog.

Jon Jones record, bio

Nationality: American

American Born: July 19, 1987

July 19, 1987 Height: 6-4

6-4 Reach: 84 inches

84 inches Total fights: 28

28 Record: 26-1 (1 no-contest) with ten wins via knockout

Ciryl Gane record, bio

Nationality: French

French Born: April 12, 1990

April 12, 1990 Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Reach: 81 inches

81 inches Total fights: 12

12 Record : 11-1 with five wins via knockout

Valentina Shevchenko record, bio

Nationality: Kyrgyzstani

Kyrgyzstani Born: March 7, 1988

March 7, 1988 Height: 5-5

5-5 Reach: 66.5 inches

66.5 inches Total fights: 26

26 Record: 23-3 with 8 wins via knockout

Alexa Grasso record, bio

Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Born: August 9, 1993

August 9, 1993 Height: 5-5

5-5 Reach: 66 inches

66 inches Total fights: 18

18 Record: 15-3 with four wins via knockout

UFC 285 fight card

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Alexa Grasso for the UFC flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov; Welterweights

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot; Lightweights

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett; Middleweights

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones; Bantamweights

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis; Middleweights

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas; Flyweights

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault; Middleweights

FIGHT Pass Prelims

Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan; Welterweights

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci; Strawweights

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez; Bantamweights

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat Bantamweights

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics; Lightweights

