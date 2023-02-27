MiSustainable Holland: Holland puts downed trees to good use

HOLLAND — Have you ever taken pictures of the changing colors in the fall or found shade from a tree to seek respite from the sun? Have you watched a bird make a nest or a squirrel scurry up the trunk of a tree to store its food? When was the last time you went outside for a walk or run to “get some fresh air?”

Trees provide natural beauty to any setting. They provide shade, shelter for birds and animals, improve air quality, and help decrease ultraviolet-B exposure by about 50 percent. Trees make up most of the urban tree canopy in the city of Holland. The trees, shrubs, grasses, and water in yards, parks, open spaces, and streets make up our community's urban tree canopy.

And in Holland, even after trees must be taken down, they're still put to good use.

We're all caretakers of this precious resource. The care of the tree canopy on city property lies in the city's Forestry Department. This team of four full-time professionals with a targeted skillset is responsible for planting, trimming and removing trees, and other park maintenance. They're also involved in special projects throughout Holland.

There are various reasons trees need to be removed, from end-of-life to road reconstruction projects, and the city makes every effort to repurpose them. The logs of the trees are cut into boards for projects around the city, such as wainscoting in city offices or repairing the barns at Van Raalte Farm.

Most recently, the Forestry Department has taken logs of a specific size to Outdoor Discovery Center to be used in nature-based playgrounds. Some of the trees removed for city street projects have seen new life at the newly installed Sally Smoly Nature Playscape at Window on the Waterfront.

When logs aren't set aside for special projects, the public is encouraged to visit the department's “forestry yard” to cut wood (after completing a free waiver form) to heat their homes or take a few loads of chips for ground cover. The department will also spread chips on pathways at Van Raalte Farm and DeGraaf Nature Center.

Just this past fall, the wood of a noteworthy local tree became available.

Centennial Park was home to a grand rock elm tree for about 150 years, and last summer, it reached the end of its life. It was a symbol of strength and beauty in the community for generations, and the city was committed to repurposing it in a unique way.

Holland partnered with Holland Bowl Mill, a family-owned solid wood bowl production facility, to give this elm tree a second life. Holland Bowl Mill is using the logs to make bowls, cutting boards and utensils. Being a zero-waste company, it even donates the wood shavings to horse farms.

You can view a video about this project on the city's YouTube channel.

Next time you see a tree being removed, know Holland's Forestry Department is being #MiSustainableHolland and working to repurpose it.

— Marianne Manderfield is public information coordinator for the city of Holland

About This Series:MiSustainable Holland is a collection of community voices sharing updates about local sustainability initiatives. This Week’s Sustainability Framework Theme: Quality of Life: The community, through governmental, religious, business and social organizations, makes decisions that contribute to its own well-being.