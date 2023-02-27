OBITUARY: Donald Ray James

Donald Ray James, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Donald was a hardworking man, there was nothing he could not do. He enjoyed watching Nascar, Gunsmoke, and listening to Elvis. He was an outdoorsman and loved woodworking, hunting, and tending to his yard. Donald took a lot of pride in his new Ford F-150 Excel. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrl James, and in-laws, Frances and James Jacobs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy James; siblings, Brenda Hopper, Frey James, Barbara Pryor, and Karen Harry; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Donald James

Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

