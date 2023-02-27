Tempeh Can Help You Stay Full Longer, According To A Health Coach

Shutterstock

It can be easy to fall into a food rut, especially if you know what meals you like and what works for you health-wise. But after a while, eating the same grilled chicken salad every day may get a bit boring, and it’s always good to broaden your food horizons. As it turns out, there are tons of great types of protein out there that you may be overlooking, especially on the plant-based front. Eating plant-based proteins in place of meat every now and then is one great way to nourish your body, support healthy weight loss, and even just shake up your meal plan.

The important thing is always to make sure you’re getting enough protein from your meals in order to stay satiated and resist overeating. Luckily, there’s one vegetarian option in particular that can really pack in the protein to help you stay fuller longer and shed pounds faster: tempeh.

To learn more about this surprisingly high-protein food, we spoke to Joanna Wen, certified health coach and founder of Spices & Greens. She told us all about the benefits of tempeh and even how you can incorporate it into your diet. Find it all below!

Tempeh

When it comes to plant-based proteins, which are already a less popular option than their meaty counterparts, tempeh is one commonly overlooked food that Wen says everyone should consider. Similar to tofu, this protein is made with soybeans. However, while tofu undergoes a process similar to cheesemaking that turns soy milk into curds, tempeh is "made from whole cooked soybeans that are then compressed into blocks," Wen explains.

The fact that it incorporates whole soybeans means tempeh offers a "significantly higher amount of protein" that tofu, and many other protein sources as well. While tofu offers just 8g of protein per 3oz serving, the same amount of tempeh packs in twice as much, at 16g.

Compare this to an egg or a cup of quinoa, which will give you less than 10g of protein each, and tempeh still comes out on top as the most satiating plant-based protein among these options. All that protein will help you stay fuller longer, which can aid weight loss by preventing snacking between meals, as well as overeating.

But it isn't just the fact that this food is highly satiating that makes it a healthy option. Tempeh also boasts a high magnesium content to support heart health, and it may even help lower your levels of bad cholesterol. Nice!

How to incorporate tempeh into your diet

The possibilities are practically endless when it comes to ways to fit tempeh into recipes. Wen suggests marinating and baking it before adding it to salads or stir-fry dishes. "Additionally, you can chop it up and add it to your frittata or use it as an alternative to ground beef in burgers or tacos," she recommends. Sounds delicious!

Overall, tempeh is a fantastic, albeit less frequently enjoyed choice for anyone looking to shake up their protein options. "Tempeh has many health benefits and helps to keep you full for longer periods of time; making it the perfect choice if you’re looking for an unconventional source of protein," Wen concludes.