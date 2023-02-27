Open in App
Somerset County, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily American

These are the top employers in Somerset County. Here's who's hiring.

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WokCB_0l10D9Mw00

According to the state Department of Labor & Industry, these were the top employers in Somerset County as of the third quarter of 2022.

  • state government
  • UPMC Somerset
  • VR US Holdings (Vail Resorts)
  • CSS Medical Center at Windber
  • Somerset County government
  • Somerset Area School District
  • CVS PA Distribution
  • Wheeler Brothers
  • Walmart Associates
  • DeVilbiss Healthcare

Government entities topped the list and held many of the top 50 employer spots last year. Many of them included local school districts.

Other top industries included mining, restaurants, healthcare and retail.

In the second half of the year, the county's top 10 employers changed only a little. Somerset Trust dropped out of the top 10 after the second quarter of 2022, while the Somerset Area School District jumped to No. 6.

The likely reason for this change is the increase in school employees with the start of the school year.

According to the labor department, the county's top industries are agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; mining, quarrying, oil and gas; utilities; construction; and manufacturing.

Jobs in Somerset County

Of the top employers in Somerset County, most are still looking for more workers.

The most common positions open are for nurses, physicians, clerks, truck drivers, warehouse workers and educational assistants.

Here's where to find job postings at the county's top employers and some examples of open positions:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy