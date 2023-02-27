Open in App
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Two sweet Pensacola eateries coming to Airport Blvd. Here’s what you need to know:

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWWrY_0l109O8100

There are few things that complement each other more than a dessert and a cup of coffee. This is why these two new neighbors on 85 W. Airport Blvd., PJ's Coffee and Dirty Dough, are sure to be match made in heaven once they open this spring.

Whether your sweet tooth is for a French beignet doused in powdered sugar or a decadent chocolate chip cookie stuffed brownie cookie, these side-by-side businesses are prepared to deliver.

PJ’s Coffee

A New Orleans favorite, the coffee franchise specializes in direct trade coffee, award-winning Original Cold Brew, specialty flavors and granita frozen coffee beverages in addition to a fresh food menu.

Some of the shop’s signature flavors include a Praline and Cream, Southern Pecan and when in Carnival season, a cinnamon and vanilla infused King Cake flavor.

The franchise, founded in New Orleans in 1978, is spread all over, but Pensacola will mark the first Panhandle location.

What franchisee Michele Carlton expects to be the star of the show are the fried French beignets, which are suggested to be paired with a Café au Lait for dunking.

A New Orleans native, she anticipates that the shop will bring a taste of her hometown flavor.

“I’m a New Orleans girl, so to me it’s home. Everybody knows PJ’s over here,” she said. “It’s just something new we wanted to bring to Florida.”

Pensacola's black-owned businessesBlack-owned restaurants in Pensacola: Over 20 restaurants, bars to support

13 places to satisfy a sweet toothJ's Bakery, Craft and more: 13 places to quell any sweet tooth in Pensacola

The shop has been a long time in the making, Michele said, as she has been preparing the building for the past two and a half years but anticipates the restaurant will be ready for customers by April or May.

With the sign hung on the building, she said she is not the only one who is ready.

“They (Pensacola) know we’re here. They’re just waiting on us,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a big hit.”

Carlton said she hopes to have three stores in the Pensacola area.

Dirty Dough

Dirty Dough is a rapidly growing start-up out of Utah that markets to an audience looking for a messy, stuffed, topped, decorated and most importantly — delicious cookie. The newest Pensacola location is among hundreds of “coming soon” locations that have popped up around the country this year. The locations are locally owned but modeled after the West Coast original.

In addition to the classics like the stuffed chocolate chip cookie, Reverse with Reese’s and Raspberry Toaster Tart, the company offers rotating special flavors weekly and updates them online. One of this week’s menu highlights is the 7 Layer Bar cookie, made with graham cracker cookie dough, mixed with coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. It is then stuffed with condensed milk and coconut filling then drizzled with graham cracker crumbs.

The cookies are typically multi-layered and thick with stuffing on the inside, setting it apart from its competitors.

“I think they’ll be really surprised by the flavor combinations,” Dirty Dough franchisee Ryan Johnson said.

All dough is shipped to each store ready to bake, and you will still get that fresh-out-the-oven flavor, as cookies are baked every hour.

Getting dough shipped in versus made-in house reduces the franchisee’s start-up costs by over half and also the required employees by half as well. This creates easier access for entrepreneurs to own a business, without needing to be an expert baker.

Beyond its flavors, the company sets itself apart with its mission to promote mental health awareness.

One mission Dirty Dough owner Barrett Maxwell is implementing is partnering with local schools to create a “wellness center” in one local school when every new franchise is created, including Pensacola. The wellness centers will be a place for students to identify their emotions and work through them using coping tools such as coloring books, breathing and meditation practices, he said.

His mental health advocacy journey started soon after his young daughters were born, when he learned of the anxiety and depression that develops in young girls due to the “Instagram effect” of constant comparison to what they see online, he said.

Fearful that this could happen to his girls one day, he began to take mental health seriously and used his business as a platform.

He developed his cookies as an analogy for life, stating that regardless of how messy life feels on the outside, the inside is what counts.

Aside from his love of cookies, the company’s philosophy struck a chord with Johnson’s family.

“Mental illness effects everybody. We want to really help on the forefront of it,” Johnson said.

The new location is expected to open in mid-May.

Comments / 0
