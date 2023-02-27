Fayetteville State in space: 4 ways the HBCU has NASA ties

Fayetteville State University and NASA, the federal space agency, are developing quite a relationship.

In a recent development, NASA named Dr. Peter Eley, an FSU mathematics education professor as one of only two university faculty members picked as liaisons to boost NASA internships for minority students.

Eley started working in January with the NASA Stem Engagement Office, and his term expires in June 2025.

He said the program will help him share opportunities at NASA with his students. The program also has opportunities for high school students.

Eley is assigned to the Minority University Research and Education Project housed at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He has worn many hats in his career, as a middle and high school teacher; and as a data manager and webmaster at previous universities, an FSU news release states.

“Once you’re inside of NASA, you’re connected to everybody,” he said. “I can email the director if I wanted to. Obviously I went through some background checks and all of that stuff for that.”

He said he was excited "to be able to tell our story inside, as HBCUs and minority-serving institutions in general.”

The last several years, FSU has forged ever-deeper ties with NASA. Here are three other ways.

Astro camp for middle and high schoolers

Fayetteville State is a part of the NASA Astro Camp Community Partners Program, and will hold space camp June 6-10 for seventh-12th grade students. Registration begins soon, according to the website for the university’s planetarium, which completed a major remodel in 2022 and opens in May. The planetarium is a NASA Informal Education Community Anchor.

An A.I. business venture

As part of a NASA Innovation Corps Pilot program, a team of FSU computer science students and alumni are looking for partners on a business venture, according to a November FSU news release. Their project seeks to improve artificial intelligence software designed to solve challenges in communication between satellites and earthbound computers.

Dr. Sambit Bhattacharya, an FSU computer science professor, is the principal investigator and technical lead on the project; Daniel Rundell, a 2021 graduate of FSU’s MBA program, is the entrepreneurial lead, the release states.

Dr. Dewayne Cecil, a former chief scientist at NASA and founder and director of Destination SPACE, is the project’s industry adviser.

“We’re looking at a number of potential customers, including NASA, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and some smaller businesses in North Carolina,” Bhattacharya said in the release. “It’s exciting to think about a product that started in our classroom making an impact in the world.”

Disease detection, and travel

In 2019, NASA named a project by a team of FSU students as one of 10 innovation ideas submitted by colleges and universities. The team, under faculty adviser Daryush Ila, designed a system that could better detect diseases like salmonella and could be used in the defense and travel industries — including space travel. In 2016, Ila helped forge a partnership with NASA on STEM projects called the Space Act Agreement.

Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.