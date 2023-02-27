What's going on at Fort Bragg? 5 things to keep an eye on

Fort Bragg — From getting a new name to focusing on training for any future threats, activity at Fort Bragg is rolling along this year.

Here are five things to keep an eye on.

There’s an exercise for that

One of the 82nd Airborne Division's roles is being the nation’s Immediate Response Force, with units in the division prepared to deploy worldwide within 18 hours.

The force deployed to Poland last year in support of NATO during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since returning, paratroopers participated in the monthlong Joint Readiness Training Center training rotation in November at Fort Polk, Louisiana, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team participated in a deployment readiness exercise last month and a proficiency jump this month.

Drugs

In a letter sent to concerned senators this month, the Department of Defense confirmed 31 fatal drug overdoses at Fort Bragg between 2017 and 2021.

In January, more than a dozen Special Operations Command soldiers were detained by the Army Criminal Investigation Division “as part of its ongoing efforts to identify and mitigate the use of illegal narcotics,” CID officials said.

Senior Fort Bragg leaders have said there is a zero drug use policy on post and that leaders meet weekly to discuss the issue.

Fort Bragg renaming

Fort Bragg will be known as Fort Liberty later this year.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act mandated the Naming Commission to identify military assets that commemorate the Confederacy.

Fort Bragg is currently named after Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general known for being a slave owner and losing battles during the Civil War.

During a local radio interview last month, garrison commander Col. John Wilcox said he expects the change to happen by June.

Housing

Following a 2019 Reuters investigation and congressional testimony about mold, lead paint and bug infestations in military housing across the nation, military leaders and housing providers vowed to address the issue.

Several Fort Bragg families entered into a class-action lawsuit in 2020 against Fort Bragg’s housing provider Corvias, which is pending.

In a news release Tuesday, Corvias announced that it received a national award for military housing property management and received resident satisfaction scores above 85% at its Fort Bragg housing communities.

Barracks housing for soldiers has also been a concern.

Senior leaders relocated 1,189 soldiers in August after determining that Smoke Bomb Hill barracks had issues with heating and ventilation systems.

Smoke Bomb Hill barracks deemed substandard will be demolished, while 12 barracks are undergoing renovations.

Childcare

During an April community information exchange meeting, former garrison commander Col. Scott Pence said more than 600 families were on a waitlist for Child and Youth Services.

Officials acknowledged parent concerns during an October meeting and attributed some of the problems to staffing shortages.

In a meeting this month, Wilcox said several vacancies have been filled.

The recently passed National Defense Authorization Act also allocates $3.6 million for a child development center at Fort Bragg.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.