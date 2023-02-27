Change location
12 Days of Christmas: Donations to environmental nonprofits lagged; here's how to help now
By Ed Killer, Treasure Coast Newspapers,7 days ago
Treasure Coast residents and visitors were not as generous as usual to nonprofit organizations featured in TCPalm's annual 12 Days of Christmas series, which ran daily from Dec. 25 through Jan. 6.
The articles highlighted the "wish list" needs of nonprofits whose mission is to keep our waterways clean, fight Lake Okeechobee discharges and protect marine plants and animals such as seagrasses and the manatees that rely on them for food. The nonprofits asked for donations or equipment to continue their work — ranging from oyster mats to outboard motors to hurricane damage repairs.
Unlike in previous years, no organization had their holiday wish completely fulfilled. Nine organizations received some donations. Three received nothing.
But it's not too late to help the organizations, which welcome donations year-round.
St. Lucie River bridge:Coast Guard OKs three-week closure to boats for Brightline repairs
Bye bye septic?St. Lucie County's $18 million septic-to-sewer project nears final approval
12 Days of Christmas:Learn about the series and how you can still help
WISH NOT FULFILLED
Indian RiverKeeper, Stuart
- Initial request: $750 to help produce printed materials
- Funding received: $0
- Contact: Jim Moir at IndianriverkeeperFL@gmail.com or 772-341-4953
- Website:TheIndianRiverkeeper.org
Ocean Research & Conservation Alliance, Vero Beach
- Initial request: $12,000 for a centrifuge
- Funding received: $0
- Contact: Angela Schinske at aschinske@teamorca.org or 772-562-9052
- Website: TeamORCA.org
St. Lucie County Reef Builders, Fort Pierce
- Initial request: $3,000 for underwater acoustic receivers
- Funding received: $0
- Contact: James Oppenborn at oppenbornj@stlucieco.com or 772-462-1713
- Website: StLucieCo.gov
WISH ONLY PARTIALLY FULFILLED
Pelican Island Audubon Society, Vero Beach
- Initial request: $57,000 passenger van
- Funding received: $100
- Contact: Richard Baker at audubonhouse@yahoo.com or 772-567-3520
- Website: Pelicanislandaudubon.org
Florida Oceanographic Society, Stuart
- Initial request: $7,500 to repair hurricane damage to observation deck; Improve habitat grow-out facilities
- Funding received: $1,500
- Contact Abigail Flood at aflood@floridaocean.org or 772-225-0505 ext. 108
- Website: Floridaocean.org
Smithsonian Marine Center, Fort Pierce
- Initial request: $1,600 for eight digital touch screens
- Funding received: $200 plus pledges for $400 more
- Contact: Bill Hoffman at hoffman@si.edu or 772-465-3273
- Website: Stlucieco.gov/aquarium
Coastal Conservation Association, Vero Beach
- Initial request: $8,000 for solar-powered aerator
- Funding received: $200
- Contact: Frank Gidus at fgidus@ccaflorida.org or 407-401-7673
- Website: CCAFlorida.org
Friends of the Everglades, Stuart
- Initial request: $6,000 for travel to Tallahassee for legislative session
- Funding received: $755
- Contact: Eve Samples at eve.samples@everglades.org
- Website: Everglades.org
Environmental Learning Center, Wabasso
- Initial request: $20,000 for new 150-hp outboard motor
- Funding received: $650
- Contact: Sue Harr at Sue@DiscoverELC.org or 772-589-5050
- Website: DiscoverELC.org
Manatee Observation & Education Center, Fort Pierce
- Initial request: $15,000 for "Shuck the Muck" campaign
- Funding received: $11,990
- Contact: Jessica Kadie Barclay, at donate@manateeeducationcenter.org or go to Gofundme.com
- Website: Manateeeducationcenter.org
Environmental Studies Center, Jensen Beach
- Initial request: $4,000 to repair main aquarium
- Funding received: $1,400
- Contact: Valerie Gaynor at gaynorv@martinschools.org or 772-219-1887
- Website: Martinschools/o/esc
Dolphin & Ecology Project, Stuart
- Initial request: $5,000 for boat storage, fuel, camera equipment
- Funding received: $1,000
- Contact: Nic Mader at dolphinmader@gmail.com
- Website: No website
Ed Killer covers the environment, the Indian River Lagoon, fishing and more for TCPalm. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.
Comments / 0