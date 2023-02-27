12 Days of Christmas: Donations to environmental nonprofits lagged; here's how to help now

Treasure Coast residents and visitors were not as generous as usual to nonprofit organizations featured in TCPalm's annual 12 Days of Christmas series, which ran daily from Dec. 25 through Jan. 6.

The articles highlighted the "wish list" needs of nonprofits whose mission is to keep our waterways clean, fight Lake Okeechobee discharges and protect marine plants and animals such as seagrasses and the manatees that rely on them for food. The nonprofits asked for donations or equipment to continue their work — ranging from oyster mats to outboard motors to hurricane damage repairs.

Unlike in previous years, no organization had their holiday wish completely fulfilled. Nine organizations received some donations. Three received nothing.

But it's not too late to help the organizations, which welcome donations year-round.

WISH NOT FULFILLED

Indian RiverKeeper, Stuart

Initial request: $750 to help produce printed materials

Funding received: $0

Contact: Jim Moir at IndianriverkeeperFL@gmail.com or 772-341-4953

Website:TheIndianRiverkeeper.org

Ocean Research & Conservation Alliance, Vero Beach

Initial request: $12,000 for a centrifuge

Funding received: $0

Contact: Angela Schinske at aschinske@teamorca.org or 772-562-9052

Website: TeamORCA.org

St. Lucie County Reef Builders, Fort Pierce

Initial request: $3,000 for underwater acoustic receivers

Funding received: $0

Contact: James Oppenborn at oppenbornj@stlucieco.com or 772-462-1713

Website: StLucieCo.gov

WISH ONLY PARTIALLY FULFILLED

Pelican Island Audubon Society, Vero Beach

Initial request: $57,000 passenger van

Funding received: $100

Contact: Richard Baker at audubonhouse@yahoo.com or 772-567-3520

Website: Pelicanislandaudubon.org

Florida Oceanographic Society, Stuart

Initial request: $7,500 to repair hurricane damage to observation deck; Improve habitat grow-out facilities

Funding received: $1,500

Contact Abigail Flood at aflood@floridaocean.org or 772-225-0505 ext. 108

Website: Floridaocean.org

Smithsonian Marine Center, Fort Pierce

Initial request: $1,600 for eight digital touch screens

Funding received: $200 plus pledges for $400 more

Contact: Bill Hoffman at hoffman@si.edu or 772-465-3273

Website: Stlucieco.gov/aquarium

Coastal Conservation Association, Vero Beach

Initial request: $8,000 for solar-powered aerator

Funding received: $200

Contact: Frank Gidus at fgidus@ccaflorida.org or 407-401-7673

Website: CCAFlorida.org

Friends of the Everglades, Stuart

Initial request: $6,000 for travel to Tallahassee for legislative session

Funding received: $755

Contact: Eve Samples at eve.samples@everglades.org

Website: Everglades.org

Environmental Learning Center, Wabasso

Initial request: $20,000 for new 150-hp outboard motor

Funding received: $650

Contact: Sue Harr at Sue@DiscoverELC.org or 772-589-5050

Website: DiscoverELC.org

Manatee Observation & Education Center, Fort Pierce

Initial request: $15,000 for "Shuck the Muck" campaign

Funding received: $11,990

Contact: Jessica Kadie Barclay, at donate@manateeeducationcenter.org or go to Gofundme.com

Website: Manateeeducationcenter.org

Environmental Studies Center, Jensen Beach

Initial request: $4,000 to repair main aquarium

Funding received: $1,400

Contact: Valerie Gaynor at gaynorv@martinschools.org or 772-219-1887

Website: Martinschools/o/esc

Dolphin & Ecology Project, Stuart

Initial request: $5,000 for boat storage, fuel, camera equipment

Funding received: $1,000

Contact: Nic Mader at dolphinmader@gmail.com

Website: No website

Ed Killer covers the environment, the Indian River Lagoon, fishing and more for TCPalm. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.