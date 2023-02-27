Open in App
Living In San Francisco

02.27 Dining Out Locally: Daily Restaurant Recommendations for SF

7 days ago

Are you looking for a memorable dining experience in San Francisco? Look no further! This restaurant recommendation list features some of the best eateries the city has to offer. From omakase at Friends Only to warm and toasty outings to Piccino Coffee Bar & Bakery, you'll find something to satisfy your taste buds.

Omakase at Friends Only in San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KU1d_0l109Alr00
Friends Only is an intimate restaurant with ten seats reminiscent of the old Akiko's Restaurant location, which offers a unique dining experience with a focus on dry aged fish. The meal was enhanced by the friendly staff, including Quade the bartender, who crafted delicious mocktails for the diner's Asian glow. The dry aging process gave the fish a unique and enjoyable combination of textures and flavors.
diningandcooking.com 2023-02-26 01:14:41
Sick of the Cold? Try One of These Warm and Toasty Things To Do

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgjgG_0l109Alr00
San Francisco's cold winter weather has many locals looking for ways to stay warm and cozy. From sipping hot chocolate to visiting public libraries and saunas, to checking out art shows, hot yoga, and vinyl record bars, there are plenty of ways to keep warm and enjoy the city. For an extra special treat, try the Irish Coffee at the Buena Vista Cafe, a classic SF establishment.
sfstandard.com 2023-02-26 17:00:00
37+ Piccino Coffee Bar & Bakery San Francisco Menu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FatpV_0l109Alr00
Piccino Coffee Bar & Bakery is located in San Francisco, California, at the boundary of the Pacific and North American plates. They offer a complete lineup of Sightglass coffee options for caffeinated and decaffeinated needs and have a menu that changes frequently with the season's offerings. They also have a wine list and the chance for customers to work from the cafe instead of at home.
redana.rocks 2023-02-26 02:18:36
