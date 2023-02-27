Norwich resident to go to official model UN conference

NORWICH — As a busy undergrad student, Norwich resident Bryce Skeels has to balance attending classes at Mercy College in New York City, and working full time. The 28-year-old non-traditional student initially earned a business degree, but said it wasn’t fulfilling.

Skeels later joined the U.S. Air Force ROTC, aiming to become an intelligence officer, and eventually an ambassador.

Now, as a student in the international relations program, he will focus on addressing climate fragility, representing Gabon, at the National Model United Nations conference, scheduled for the week of April 10, part of which takes place at the United Nations itself.

The National Model United Nations is its own organization, and is supported by the United States Mission to the United Nations.

"You're simulating sessions of the real U.N., so you're immersing yourself and pretending to be in the U.N. for real," said Aurora Rudd, the head delegate of Mercy Model UN team.

Part of the conference will include making presentations, based on policy papers created ahead of time. It also gives Skeels an opportunity to learn more about climate change, but Skeels said he’s looking forward to seeing ambassadors and other personnel while there. He also wants “to be there and see what it’s all about,” because his ultimate goal is to get into diplomacy through the Air Force or the State Department.

A second chance at the Model U.N.

This is Skeels’ second chance to participate in a Model U.N. conference, although he turned the first chance down as he had just started a new job.

This time around, the Mercy team had been a delegate short, and Skeels was recommended to the team. Skeels can catch on fast, despite the time crunch, and puts in hard work, Rudd said.

"He's been a really good addition to the team," she said.

Mercy's Model UN team is a challenging and prestigious one, Rudd said.

"When you go to the conferences, there's thousands of people there," she said. "So to stand out, you have to be an exemplary student and you have to show you put in all the work."

In addition to his coursework in International Relations, Skeels has been exposing himself to other cultures and countries. Last year, he lived in four different countries, six islands and 20 cities for his work on a capstone project for human trafficking in Southeast Asia.