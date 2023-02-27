Brush up on children's oral health for National Children's Dental Health Month

Each February, the American Dental Association (ADA) celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Awareness Month. It’s never too early to start focusing on your child’s oral health. Here at UCFS, our dental staff would like to take this opportunity to remind caregivers of the importance of good and consistent daily oral hygiene to maintain their children’s oral health.

Here are some tips for maintaining your child’s oral health, at every age:

Clean your baby’s gums daily. Until their teeth come in, gently wipe their gums after each meal with a damp washcloth to remove harmful bacteria.

Do not put your child to bed with a bottle or sippy cup. Doing so with juice, milk and formula can cause severe dental decay (AKA Baby Bottle Rot).

Start brushing your baby’s teeth with an infant toothbrush when teeth start erupting.

Starting at age 1, schedule routine checkups and cleanings every 6 months.

Brush twice a day for two minutes using fluoride toothpaste.

Ages 2-8 use a rice sized amount of toothpaste.

Ages 8 and up will use a pea sized amount. Yes, that’s correct, adults too!

Children under 8 require help with brushing as their dexterity will not allow them to brush effectively.

Replace your child’s toothbrush every 3-4 months, and after an illness.

Begin flossing when teeth touch to remove food and bacteria the toothbrush can’t reach.

Eat, drink and snack healthy.

Drink plenty of water!

Healthy foods include fruits, vegetables, healthy grains, calcium rich foods like cheese and low sugar yogurt.

Foods known to cause decay include fruit juice, sports drinks, soda, energy drinks, fruit snacks, raisins and sticky or hard candies.

Finally, don’t forget to make oral hygiene fun! Making dental hygiene fun and engaging can inspire your child to develop healthy and long-lasting habits early on.

Take advantage of Children’s Dental Hygiene Awareness Month and contact us today at UCFS at 860 892 7042, or your family dental office, to set your child up for his or her first, or next, dental appointment.