FLLuxe Arts Festival is returning to downtown Panama City. Here's what to expect

PANAMA CITY — An interactive street art festival is returning for its third year and has grown into what might be the biggest celebration of creativity in downtown Panama City.

Hosted by Bay Arts Alliance, the Florida Luxe Arts Festival — or FLLuxe — will be held March 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. and March 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. outside the Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St.

The Bay Arts Alliance has added a day to this year’s festival, which features national and local chalk artists, local musicians, artisanal vendors, food trucks, dancers and more. Organizers said they're expecting their biggest turnout yet.

“FLLuxe continues to grow as more artists and musicians join in on this fun event,” said Jayson Kretzer, executive director of Bay Arts. “We are humbled by the continued support of our community. Without that support, putting together a festival of this magnitude and keeping it free to the public just simply would not be possible.”

“I am so excited for FLLuxe this year,” said Tori Haudenschild, Bay Arts' education and events manager. “We have added a few unique elements to include a community chalk workshop, fun colorful installations and a nighttime portion of the festival that I cannot wait to share with the community.”

FLLuxe is free, and everyone is encouraged to join the fun with chalk and entertainment.

Presenting sponsors for the event include Destination Panama City, the Downtown Improvement Board, Panama City's Quality of Life Department, Beachy Beach Real Estate, History Class Brewing Company and the Press Downtown.

A closer look into FLLuxe Arts Festival

Inspired by the names of popular festivals like Bonaroo and Lollapalooza, “FLLuxe” was born with hopes that the brand name was something that would stick with visitors. The event, which started in 2021, features a combination of arts, including murals, chalk art, projections and live music.

More than 20 chalk artists will be in attendance both days of the event, including national chalk artists Naomi Haverland, Chris Carlson and Tracy Lee Stum, who will bring their talents of 3-D interactive chalk art pieces onto the streets of downtown.

“I love to watch the artists design, create, and install their chalk art in a matter of a few days, which is crazy impressive,” Haudenschild said. “In addition, we have a few surprises planned for our evening event that you won’t want to miss.”

Throughout the day, attendees can watch the artists while they work, enjoy performances by local musicians and dancers, and explore creative vendors offering crafts, face painting, tie-dye shirts and hand-crafted jewelry.

Live music will play at the Center for the Arts in one-hour intervals starting Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

Friday’s performers include Jack & Gin, Vibe, Katrina Marshall and Wally Tirado. Meanwhile, Saturday’s performances feature shows from Kelsey Eiman, Fat Polly, Jack & Gin, Michael Lister, The Parvanas, Fishin’ Musician, Corey Hall, The St. Andrews Ukelele Orchestra, Caesar Salad, Fat Polly and Woods the Band.

For more information about this year’s FLLuxe Arts Festival, visit www.FLLuxeArtsFestival.com.