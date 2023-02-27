Behind Rick Reichert's 'Along a Path,' a message of perseverance: Music column

When a CD is named “Along a Path," it’s an indication that there are multiple alternate life trajectories one can take. However, the one Rick Reichert followed may not be ideal for everyone.

After spending his early years traveling the globe with his family as the son of military parents and settling eventually in Central New York when his father was stationed at Griffiss Air Force Base, Reichert did his own time in the armed forces and put his musical aspirations on hold.

But he never entirely gave up on the idea of pursuing music, and when his wife gave the 30-year-old Reichert an Alvarez acoustic guitar as a gift, he knew it was finally time, and teamed up with Grammy-nominated producer Bob Acquaviva to produce his debut album.

“It was about five years ago that I decided I really wanted to see if there was something I could do with music outside of just my own entertainment,” explains Reichert. “It was around this time that I sought out Bob Acquaviva to help me refine my playing and explore my songwriting.”

As it happened, he stumbled upon the ideal producer for his material.

Although Reichert says that he wrote all 11 songs on the record on acoustic guitar, the non-stop electric guitar-driven energy of the material belies that, edging closer to ‘70s arena rock than it does to ‘60s folk rock. That style played right into Acquaviva’s wheelhouse, bearing more than a passing stylistic resemblance to several of his bands from that era. The result works.

The lead track, “Sword and Stone,” reflects Reichert’s background as a medieval armored combatant, as the mythically-tinged lyrics — reminiscent of early Led Zeppelin — present the concept of a world where honor and chivalry are still alive and thriving.

There is no let-up of the energy level with “Not Gonna Matter," which balances a sense of fatalism with the knowledge that sometimes the struggle is more important than achieving the goal.

Other highlights for me included “Hold On Me," with the fun feel of a 1980s MTV video, and the Pink Floyd-tinged “The Long Road.”

While not a concept album, there is an unmistakable coherent theme tying everything together.

“Overall the message for this record is perseverance and believing dreams can be a reality,” notes Reichert. “I wanted to bring forth the ideas of struggles in life within the context of some of my own experiences.”

Shining throughout the record are Reichert’s powerful and confident vocals, bearing no trace of the tentativeness one might expect from a newcomer, and Acquaviva’s stellar guitar work. In view of his success as a record producer, some may have forgotten that Acquaviva is one of the area’s pre-eminent hard rock guitarists, but this record will remind them.

The CD can be purchased at Music and More Records in the Big Apple Plaza in New Hartford and at Off Center Records in Utica. The album is further available on Bandcamp, as well as all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.