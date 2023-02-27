Ocean City bull riding event set for June: What you need to know

The Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series is come back to Ocean City for the second consecutive year for the PBR Ocean City Seacrets Classic.

The PBR Challenger Series holds more than 60 events across the country from May to November, and for three days in Ocean City this summer, some of the top bull riders in the world will go toe to toe with these bulls for all to see.

Here is what you need to know about the PBR Ocean City Seacrets Classic:

When is the PBR Ocean City Seacrets Classic?

This year's PBR Ocean City competition is set to take place June 2-4. It will be held at the Ocean City Inlet on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean.

Bull riding for the Ocean City Seacrets Classic will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. On Sunday, June 4, the competition begins at 2 p.m.

How does this bull riding competition work?

All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-3. Following Round 3 on Sunday afternoon, the riders' individual three-round scores will be totaled, with the Top 15 advancing to the championship round for one more chance at the event title.

Who won last year's PBR Ocean City competition?

Eduardo de Oliveira won last year's PBR Ocean City competition, prevailing over 40 other bull riders in what was the first year that PBR held an event in Ocean City.

How do you purchase tickets?

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at ETIX.COM and PBR.COM. You can also purchase tickets by calling PBR Customer Service at 1-800-732-1727. Pricing begins at $30, not including taxes and fees.

