High wind warning in effect until Monday evening in Louisville. What to expect for the week

Louisville and parts of south-central Indiana are under a high wind warning from the National Weather Service Monday as high winds and a chance for storms sweep through the area.

The warning will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Monday for Louisville and surrounding areas. Much of Eastern Kentucky will be under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday as well, and parts of Western Kentucky will be affected from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts over 50 mph expected, with isolated wind gusts over 60 mph, the National Weather Service states. Scattered tree damage and power outages will be possible.

A power outage at Mid City Mall, 1250 Bardstown Road, caused the cancellation of a forum for candidates in Metro Council District 8.

How many people are without power in Louisville?

According to LG&E as of 3:07 p.m ., 6,780 people have lost power throughout the city. People who lose power can report it by texting "outage" to 454358.

What's in the forecast for Louisville?

Tuesday will bring a break in severe weather, but rain chances return to the forecast from Wednesday to Friday, according to the most recent forecast.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. High near 73. Windy with a south wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday night: Mostly clear with a low around 46. Breezy with a west wind 13 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday : Sunny with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday night : Mostly clear with a low around 47.

Wednesday : A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 74.

Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a low around 45.

Thursday : A 30% chance of showers mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 58.

Thursday night : Showers likely with heavy rain at times. Mostly cloudy with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday : A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday night : Partly cloudy with a low around 27.

Louisville weather radar

