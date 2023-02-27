Evansville-area food news: 12 morsels of info for the coming week

EVANSVILLE − We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Evansville Burger Week

Evansville Burger Week will happen Sunday, March 5 - Saturday, March 11. Around a dozen area restaurants will be offering $7 burger specials and stacking up exciting burger combinations.

Eat, Dance, Grant wishes

Granted will be hosting the Seventh Annual Dishes for Wishes on Saturday, March 4, from 6-10 p.m., at Burdette Park's Discovery Lodge. Enjoy a cash bar and sample the area's finest sweet and savory foods while dancing and bidding on auction items. Proceeds benefit Granted's mission to make dreams come true for children with terminal or life-threatening conditions. Tickets are $50 per person.

Burdette Park's Discovery Lodge is at 5301 Nurrenbern Road

Help The Peephole by eating spaghetti and watching football

The Haynie's Corner Arts District Spaghetti Bowl will happen on Sunday, March 5, at 3:05 p.m. Sunset Park. A football game will be played between teams representing Haynie's Corner and Main Street businesses. Spectators should bring their own drinks and chairs, will spectate and enjoy a plate of spaghetti made by Scott Schymik of Sauced. Entrance is $15 at the door. All proceeds will be donated to employees of The Peephole Bar & Grill, which is closed due to recent automobile damage.

Sunset Park is on Waterworks Road off Riverside Drive at the Evansville Riverfront.

Owensboro Burger Week

Owensboro Burger Week will happen from Friday, March 3 through Saturday, March 11. More than 30 restaurants all over town will be throwing down creative burger concoctions and $7 specials. Stop by the Windy Hollow Biscuit House for a shrimp & grits burger on a biscuit, or the Curbside Kitchenette truck for a truffle burger with baby Swiss, sauteed mushrooms and onions, truffle aioli, greens and tomato... you get it. These burgers are going to run the gamut.

St. Benedict fish fry

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish of Evansville will hold a fish fry on Friday, March 3, from 4:30-7 p.m. On the menu are all-you-can-eat fish with three varieties to choose from, sides, dessert and beverages. St. Benedict's Brew Works beer will be available for purchase. Price is $16 for adults, $8 for kids 6-12, and kids five and under free. Carry-out meals are $13 per person. Call 812-998-2337 for more information.

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish is at 1328 Lincoln Ave.

St. Clement fish fry in Boonville

St. Clement Parish in Boonville will hold a fish fry every Friday in Lent through March 31, in the St. Clement Social Hall, from 4:30 - 7 p.m. On the menu are fried or baked fish fillets, cornbread, slaw, sides including choices of potato salad, green beans, baked beans or macaroni and cheese, a dessert and beverage. The cost is $15 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under. Dine in or carry-out meals are available.

St. Clement Fish Fries will be at 422 E Sycamore St., Boonville, Ind.; 812-897-4653.

St. Joe in the County fish fry

St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County will hold a fish fry on Friday, March 3, and Friday, March 17, from 5-7 p.m. On the menu are fish fillets, German potato salad, baked beans, slaw and cornbread. Price is $14 per person.

St. Joseph Catholic Church in the County is at 6202 W. St. Joseph Road. 812-963-3273.

St. John the Baptist fish fry in Newburgh

St. John the Baptist Parish of Newburgh will hold a fish fry every Friday in Lent through March 31, from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. On the menu are fried or grilled fish or cheese pizza, rotating sides including baked potatoes or potato salad, macaroni and cheese, green beans, slaw, cornbread and dessert. Prices are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and ages 3 and younger free.

St. John the Baptist is at 625 Frame Road, Newburgh, Ind.; 812-490-1000.

St. Matthew fish fry in Mount Vernon

St. Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon will hold a fish fry on Friday, March 3 in the St. Matthew school cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. On the menu are fish or cheese pizza, fries, hush puppies, potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, slaw, ice cream and beverages. Prices are $12 for adults and $8 for children.

St. Matthew Catholic School is at 401 Mulberry St, Mount Vernon, Ind.; 812-838-2535.

St. Wendel Fish Fry in Wadesville

The St. Wendel Parish Knights of St. John will hold a fish fry on Friday, March 3 and Friday, March 24, at the Knights of St. John Home. On the menu are fried fish, potato salad, slaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, corn bread and a drink. For more information call 812-454-9375.

The Knights of St. John Home is at 11714 Winery Road, Wadesville, Ind.

New Thai Restaurant

Thai Orchids restaurant will tentatively be opening on Evansville's North Side on Wednesday, Mar. 1. On the menu will be Thai restaurant staples such as pad Thai and pad see ew noodles; stir fries with extra garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, basil and other specific ingredients with the diner's choice of meat or tofu; Thai curries; fried rice and more.

Thai Orchids will be at 601 E Boonville-New Harmony Road; 812-612-0465

Maple Syrup Festival

Wesselman Woods will host the 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. Learn how maple syrup and maple sugar are made, indulge in an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausage links and beverages, take a guided hike, and enjoy fun and educational activities for kids. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids 3-12 and kids under three get in free. Buy tickets early to reserve your time slot, which are offered hourly from 7 a.m. through noon. Bring your own reusable plate, cup or fork and you'll get a free day pass to Wesselman Woods.

Wesselman Woods is at 551 N. Boeke Road; 812-479-0771.