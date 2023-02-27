Need help with tax filings? The free Tax Watch Hotline is back March 4: What to know

The Tax Watch Hotline returns on Saturday, March 4, with volunteers from the Westchester chapter of the New York Society of CPAs available by phone to answer your questions about filing your state and federal tax forms.

This is the 12 th year Tax Watch has partnered with the society. The hotline will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call in at 914-694-5080.

Chapter President Rob Winton, of Citrin Cooperman in White Plains, said early March is a good time to get started on gathering all the documents you’ll need to file your taxes. This year's deadline in April 18.

“Starting the process now can be helpful,” said Winton, who serves on the board of the CPA Society in Westchester. “You never know what roadblocks you might hit with getting the documents you need.”

CPA volunteers will come from Citrin Cooperman and five other Westchester accounting firms: Pellegrino, Saccomani & Wells; PFK O'Connor Davies; William Minoff, CPA; MMJ; and Martin, DeCruze & Co.

SALT cap still in place

We’re still living under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which has had an impact on Hudson Valley homeowners. The tax measure, which lowered tax rates for many Americans, also capped the deductibility of state and local taxes to $10,000 a year.

The SALT cap is $10,000 for individuals as well as couples filing jointly. Couples filing separately can only deduct $5,000 each.

That all feeds into the determination of whether you take the standard deduction or you decide to itemize your deductions. A married couple filing jointly will have a standard deduction of $25,900, while a single filer’s standard deduction is $12,950 for the 2022 tax year, Winton said.

New York, however, had decoupled from the federal rules for deducting state and local taxes for state income tax purposes. Winton said it can be preferential for some filers to take the standard deduction on federal taxes, but itemize on the state income tax return.

Child credits revert to 2020 levels

Changes in the tax laws during the COVID pandemic, which provided a boost to families through the child tax credit, will revert to previous levels for the 2022 tax year. The tax credit per child, which was raised to $3,600 for each child under 17 in 2021, will revert to $2,000 for each child the 2022 tax year.

Dependent care tax credits will go down as well. During 2021, tax credits for dependent care could be as high as $4,000 for one child and $8,000 for two or more children. That reverts to $600 for one child or $1,2000 for two or more children.

If you have a child in college, the American Opportunity tax credit can help The credit covers the first $2,000 of tuition and 25% of the next $2,000, for a maximum credit of $2,500 for the first four years of post-secondary education.

If you are self-employed, there are tax breaks that can help you out. You are required to pay both the employee and employer portions of taxes on your income, with the employer portion deductible, even if you don’t itemize your deductions. You can also deduct 100% of your health insurance costs for yourself, spouse and children.

In the past, retirees were required to take required minimum distributions from their individual retirement accounts, once they reached 70. That age limit on IRAs has now risen to 72 years old. It’s important to make this distributions as federal tax law allows for a 50% penalty on the amount slated for distribution.

