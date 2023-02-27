Public trust in Buncombe finances restored after Greene? Interim finance director says yes

Buncombe County's Finance Department, which oversees the accounting for the over $580 million fiscal year 2023 budget, recently lost its director to another county, and a longtime Buncombe County employee has stepped up to temporarily hold the position.

Don Warn, 53, who was the Buncombe County finance director since November 2018, recently left Buncombe County to go to Guilford County, where he started on Feb. 13, according to a Guilford County news release. He was making a salary of $161,785.44, according to a public records request.

Mason Scott, 34, was hand-picked by Warn as his temporary successor. He was appointed by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to take over the role that has oversight over all county spending, after working for Buncombe County for 11 years across many different departments.

"The county has a strong team in the Finance Department and we appreciate Mason serving as our interim as the Commissioners undergo a search process to hire a new permanent Finance Director for Buncombe County," Board of Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman said.

In December 2022, just one month before he was appointed to the interim position on Jan. 25, Scott was promoted to assistant finance director. He said he is lucky that the county is already in such a strong financial position so that he can focus on proactive instead of reactive work.

"I'm still kind of young in my career. Buncombe County is basically my entire professional career at this point," Scott said. "I'm grateful to have an opportunity to serve even in the interim at this point in my career."

He is earning a salary of $102,755.32, according to a public records request.

At the core of what Scott will be working on within the department is the philosophy of "maintain, not correct," he said. According to Scott, the department has worked hard over the last few years to regain its trust from other internal departments and the general public after former County Manager Wanda Greene was indicted on embezzlement charges and went to federal prison.

Now, much of that trust has been regained, Scott said, and after the work put in over the last several years, the department now has what Scott calls "stable processes."

"We're good at what we do, we are consistent, we have good documentation and we have those good relationships across the organization," he said. "The county is in a strong financial position, so I think it makes the work that we do easier."

Scott began his career in the Planning Department before moving to the county's IT Department as a business officer, a Buncombe County news release said. He helped implement Workday, the county's primary financial accounting system, in 2017, then formally joined the Finance Department in 2019 as a financial planning and analysis manager.

Because of his time at various departments within the county, the news release said the county is confident his institutional knowledge will help him in his primarily inward-facing role.

"What I have really appreciated lately is the internal support function," he said. "There are a lot of people in this organization that work directly with the public and with the community, and they are doing great work, and I feel very privileged to be in a role that supports those other people."

Transparency, relationships and continuous improvement are all things Scott hopes to work on during his time in the role, he said. A tangible sign of those things are the yearly audit, which Scott said he hopes will show no findings.

"We can never really know what a particular environment will look like in any given year, but I lean to those relationships, so maintaining trust and communication both within and outside the organization," he said. "Another thing I hope to maintain is a high level of quality, even though we do look at a high volume of activity each year."

Scott has a bachelor's degree in German from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in project management from Western Carolina University, according to the county's news release.

