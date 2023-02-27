Avid hikers share tips for the new Great Smoky Mountains National Park parking rules

The change is quickly coming around the mountain. Beginning March 1, parking tags will be required for Great Smoky Mountain National Park visitors. Some longtime Smokies lovers are welcoming the new system.

“I think it's past due for this to happen,” avid hiker Johnny Osborne told Knox News.

“You drive by (U.S. Route) 441 at Chimney Tops or out on Cades (Cove) and there's cars parked on the side of the road, half the cars in the road, and it really causes traffic congestion, traffic jams,” he said.

Osborne is part of the 900-miler Club, meaning he has hiked every trail in the Smokies national park. He also founded Hiking the Smokies, the largest Facebook group dedicated to Smokies hikers, which has 108,000 members.

Osborne believes the new parking system will reduce traffic issues at popular locations and increase safety for those walking along roads to get to trailheads. Plus, “the park needs the money.”

The Smokies is the most visited national park in the country, seeing nearly 13 million visitors last year and a record 14 million in 2021. But it’s also among just a dozen national parks that don’t have an entrance fee. Now the added funds from the "Park it Forward" program will go toward park maintenance and upkeep.

“I’m hearing (people) are excited that the funds generated from this, the money’s staying within the park,” Osborne said.

Osborne was, however, slightly concerned about how officials plan to enforce the new parking rules.

“I know they're not really wanting to (enforce) it yet, they’re wanting to make this an educational moment (as visitors adapt). But I think at some point, some enforcements will have to happen, if issues continue to be out of control,” he said.

Visitors who disregard the parking tag system or who park in unauthorized spots are at risk of being issued warnings or citations by the National Park Service, and vehicles can be towed at the owner’s expense.

Experienced hikers share Smokies parking tips for everyone to use

Kelsie McNutt has also hiked all the trails in the Smokies, and was, in fact, headed to the park when she spoke to Knox News. She encourages regular visitors to opt for the $40 annual tag over the daily or weekly tags. Hers arrived the week before the new rule was set to go into effect, after she ordered it online.

There are some tricks to getting a good spot - or any spot in the popular park.

“If you get there early in the morning, there's generally plenty of places to park. It's if you get there in the middle of the day that you might have some trouble finding places to park,” she said.

But “you have to have a Plan B,” Osborne added. “And most certainly pack patience because it may be hectic for a while.”

Having other location and trail options in mind will be most beneficial if you drive all the way to the Smokies and pay for your pass, only to be unable to find a parking spot. McNutt said Cataloochee and Deep Creek on the North Carolina side of the mountains are hidden gems that might be less crowded.

“Deep Creek has some nice waterfalls that are just short walks from the parking lot, and there's also some other areas for some good views,” she said.

“And Cataloochee has some good views. There's a lot of elk in Cataloochee. So, those are probably my two favorite areas of the park,” McNutt added.

Both hikers said the parking fees won't change how often they visit the Smokies. But Cades Cove, Chimney Tops, Clingmans Dome and Laurel Falls are be popular trailheads you might want to avoid unless you plan to arrive really early.

How much are tags and where to get them

The costs for Smokies parking tags are: daily $5, weekly $15, annual, $40.

Daily and weekly parking tags are available online at recreation.gov and at automated fee machines on-site. The automated machines only take card payment.

Annual tags are available online through Great Smoky Mountains Association at smokiesinformation.org or in person at the park's visitor centers.

Parking tags are required for all vehicles that will parked for 15 minutes or more.

Parking spots are first come, first served. Parking spots are not guaranteed at desired locations.

Parking for LeConte Lodge visitors in Gatlinburg

Day hikers at LeConte Lodge have the option of free parking at 309 Long Branch Road in Gatlinburg. The parking lot is operated by Ober Mountain and is not affiliated with LeConte Lodge or the National Park Service.

However, those who use that option will have to make carpool or shuttle arrangements from Gatlinburg to the park. Shuttle runs will cost a fee depending on schedule and destinations.

A list of shuttle services include:

A Walk in the Woods; awalkinthewoods.com; 865-438-8283

Smoky Rides; smokyrides.com; 865-654-4545

Rocky Top Tours; rockytoptours.com; 865-429-8687

Great Smoky Mountain Shuttle; greatsmokymountainshuttles.com; 865-900-5979

LeConte Lodge visitors with reservations must purchase official Smokies parking tags if parking at trailheads. Consecutive daily tags would need to be purchased if staying overnight. And overnight guests using the Ober Mountain-operated lot must display a unique LeConte Lodge parking pass, which is available on their website.

More information regarding the new Great Smoky Mountains National Park parking tag system fees can be found at nps.gov/grsm.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter for Knox News. He can be reached by email at devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. Follow Devarrick on Twitter @dturner1208.