Ellwood City library activities for March released

ELLWOOD CITY – Here are activities for March at the Ellwood City Library:

6:30 p.m.: Evening Book Group for Adults

Thursday, March 2: 3 p.m. – Hooked on Books Book Group

Saturday, March 4: 10 a.m. – STEM Saturday

Tuesday, March 7: 10 a.m. – Baby Laptime/Introduction to Music. They will alternate weeks

Wednesday, March 8: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Adult Knitting Group

Thursday, March 9: 10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime

Saturday, March 11:10 a.m. – Reading Buddies

1 p.m. – Author Ed Prence will do a meet and greet and book signing

Monday, March 13: All Week - The Leprechauns have arrived and left a special surprise for children up to age 10.

6:30 p.m. – Classics Book Group

Tuesday, March 14: 10 a.m. – Baby Laptime/Introduction to Music

7 p.m. – Twenty-Something Book Group

Wednesday, March 15: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Adult Knitting Group

Thursday, March 16: 10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime

3 p.m. – Food 4 Thought Book Group

Monday, March 20: 1:30 p.m. – Afternoon Book Group for Adults

Tuesday, March 21: 10 a.m. – Baby Laptime/Introduction to Music

6 p.m. - Just You and Me Book Group

Wednesday, March 22: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Adult Knitting Group

Thursday, March 23: 10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, March 28: 10 a.m. – Baby Laptime/Introduction to Music

Wednesday, March 29: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Adult Knitting Group

Thursday, March 30: 10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime