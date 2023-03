Yardbarker

Ex-Inter Milan Defender Francesco Colonnese: “Nerazzurri Went Into Bologna Match Expecting To Win & Deserved To Lose” By Suhayl Al-Sammari, 7 days ago

By Suhayl Al-Sammari, 7 days ago

Former Inter defender Francesco Colonnese believes that the Nerazzurri deserved their 1-0 defeat to Bologna in Serie A yesterday after having the wrong attitude. Inter ...