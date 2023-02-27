Kenny Woseley breaks down his final four programs ahead of Friday night announcement

Kenny Woseley II released his top four programs this past Friday, a list that included all Big Ten programs making his final cut. And this Friday, one of the nation’s top defensive backs will make his college decision.

A 5-foot-11, 176-pound cornerback, Woseley is an athletic and instinctive prospect from Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, PA). Rivals ranks him as a four-star and the No. 178 recruit in the nation.

Woseley narrowed down his upcoming Friday decision to Nebraska , Michigan , Penn State and Rutgers .

“The top four – it just felt right,” Woseley told Rutgers Wire. “I felt like those are just the top four schools that I had in mind that I could be going to and they all recruited me very hard.”

Scroll down and check out what Kenny Woseley had to say about his recruitment and what he thinks about each of the four programs ahead of Friday’s announcement!

h

h

Kenny Woseley on Nebraska making his top four

"Because they have guys from Philly on their coaching staff and they're familiar with our city. Also, coach Matt Rhule, he has coaching experience in the NFL. And I look at that like he reached the highest level of football so you obviously are doing something good, and I just want to see what he does over at Nebraska "Also, also my teammate Rahmir Stewart has committed to Nebraska so that plays a big role in my decision putting them in my top four."

Kenny Woseley on Matt Rhule's time at Temple

"I was like a young pup when they were around at Temple. I mean, I wasn't really focused on like too much on who was coaching where. I mean, of course, I knew so many coaches like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart but I really didn't know where these guys were moving around."

Kenny Woseley on why he picked Michigan in his final four

"Michigan is always playing in big games. I mean, the Big Ten is a very competitive conference. They also play in the College Football Playoff every year the couple of years and I just always loved Michigan since they offered me. "I mean, I talked to Grant Newsome a lot - since he's been recruited me we built a great relationship. Coach Clink (co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale) is also doing a good job with the DBs that they have up there. They have a freshman, a true freshman, Will Johnson , he's been putting up crazy stats here in here every game. Coach Jim Harbaugh also has coaching experience in the NFL as well. So I look at that as like a great aspect to making a decision."

Kenny Woseley on Penn State making his final four

"They recruit Philly real hard. We have a lot of talented guys in the city. And they have offered a lot of talented guys in the city and it's still more hidden talent in the city that I think the whole country should look at. And as far as Philly "But with Penn State, they just have coaches on the staff just for Philly so that's always a good thing. Knowing that you got guys recruiting you that also seen you grow up in little league or seeing you play high school ball and like that's just different to me and also I have a teammate up there. "And there's a couple of other guys from Philly on the team as well. So I think that goes hand in hand and also coach Franklin (head coach James Franklin) himself isn't from far away from Philly as well."

Kenny Woseley on Rutgers football making his final four

"I have a good relationship with my recruiter coach Shaw (running backs coach Damiere Shaw) at Rutgers and we just built a good bond during this whole recruitment process. Also with the whole staff, I mean I'm familiar with the whole staff since I've been up there so many times. I believe that coach Schiano is doing something right and that Rutgers is going to be a great program in the future."

Kenny Woseley on putting Rutgers football in his top four

"I mean, in recruiting I don't really care about a big name. It's all about me getting them to meet and them developing me as a player and knowing that not only I'm getting developed on the field but off the field as well in the classroom. "And that I'm being developed to be a better man than I am today. And as far getting your education continuing in case football doesn't really work out for me but I feel like Rutgers has that as well where not only you can see on on the field but you can see after football. "And that's that's what I'm looking for and making my decision."

Kenny Woseley on why he released his final four and is making his decision now

"It's the right time to do it. I don't have any regrets of making the decision I will make on Friday night. And it just, it just feels it's the right time. The place I want to go to is in front of me and I have the chance to do it on my own terms. And that's what I always wanted to do."

Kenny Woseley on when he will make his decision

"I'm actually making the announcement this Friday. "It's the right time to do it. I don't have any regrets about making the decision I will make on Friday night. And it just -it just feels right. The place I want to go to is in front of me and I have the chance to do it on my own terms. And that's what I always wanted to do."

1

1