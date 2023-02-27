Open in App
Mount Juliet, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Kimberly Longo Stephens

By Jennifer Haley,

7 days ago

Kimberly Longo Stephens, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Kimberly absolutely loved her family. If you knew her, you knew how much love she had for her husband, and four children. She attended and enjoyed the Bridge Fellowship Church. Her calling was loving and helping special needs children; she worked as a deaf interpreter for many years. Kimberly’s favorite hobbies were gardening, sewing, arts & crafts, and dressing up as Mrs. Clause with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Avon Longo.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, David Stephens; children, Heather (Chad) Head, Stephanie Stephens (Brian Cozby), Malone Stephens, and David (Paige) Stephens; siblings, Vinnie, Kent, Belinda, Ty, and Lou; grandchildren, Caleb, Jake, Reagan, Layne, and Reed; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Kimberly Longo Stephens on Saturday, March 4th at 2:30 pm at The Bridge Fellowship, 5066 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.

We would love to see you all there. Dress attire is casual. If you knew Kim then you know RED was her favorite color and Christmas was her favorite everything. Feel free to wear red or Christmas in honor of her.”

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Kimberly Stephens.

Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

